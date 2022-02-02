With most of the hunting seasons now in the books and fishing seasons still waiting to heat up, this is kind of down time for those of us who enjoy those pursuits. There are some things to do, however, that can keep us engaged and busy until it is time to get out there once again.
After the hunting season there are shotguns and rifles to clean and put up for the year. Knives can be sharpened and electronics such as GPS units, dog collars and other devices can be stored, hopefully in some place where you can find them nine months from now.
It is also a good time to go through all your other hunting gear. If I don’t check my hunting coat and vests now, there is a pretty good chance I will find some squished sandwich, crumbled cookies or worse, getting good and moldy when I get into them next fall.
One year, I found a petrified quail in my hunting vest, left there from the past hunting season. If I had gone through the vest before putting it away, or if I’d done a better job of counting the birds when I cleaned them after the last trip of the season, I could have avoided that situation.
Boots should be cleaned and greased and put away. Hunting clothes should be laundered. And, if your hunting pack is like mine, there is plenty of garbage that can be dumped, including half-full water bottles, candy wrappers, used batteries and whatnot.
If a button needs to be replaced or a hole patched on your favorite hunting pants, shirt or coat, now’s the time to do that, too, because come next fall, you’ll have forgotten all about it.
Hunters can also use some of this offseason down time to begin planning next fall’s hunts. Now is the perfect time to be looking at which special hunts might be worth applying for in Washington, or which out-of-state hunts you might want to try.
As the new fishing seasons approach there are always things one can do to start getting ready.
One item on my list is to replace the line on my kokanee and salmon reels. It’s been a few years, and while the line might still be in good enough shape for another year or two, why take a chance? Especially with a nice big spring chinook salmon on the end of the line, the last thing you want to have happen is to have weak line break.
The other task that needs attention, at least for me, is to get my fishing lures and gear straightened away and organized. Frankly, I am really bad at getting home after a two or three-day fishing trip and just putting my tackle bag in the shop and forgetting about it. As I think about it, I know there are at least a half dozen kokanee rigs that need to be re-tied after breaking a trailer hook off them during the last couple trips.
When I look at my salmon gear, I know I will find several prawn spinner rigs that will need to be retied, too. And I definitely need to tie up some new rigs so that when I’m in the heat of the battle and the bite is on, I will have the right gear ready to deploy.
At the same time, I can take an inventory of any other items I might need. As painful as it is, I know I will need to purchase a few more flashers to replace the ones lost this past summer and fall.
Getting to one of the sportsmen shows, where they usually have some special prices on items like flashers, line, scents, and plugs, is a great time to restock. But you should have an idea what you need before you go to the show, or to the tackle store, because there is always a chance of overbuying.
My boat definitely needs some attention, too, before it goes on the water this spring. I received a couple of accessories for Christmas that need to be mounted in the boat, and it needs a good cleaning.
Yes, I try to keep it somewhat clean and semi-organized, but every now and again it needs a thorough scrubbing. One of these warmer, sunny days will be the time to attack that job.
If need be, it would also be the time to get your boat in for any of those nagging fixes or service to make sure it will be ready to go when the weather breaks and the fishing heats up. I know the marinas get very busy right before fishing season. Why not get it in now, if it is needed?
Sure, we’d all like to still be out there chasing something. But with turkey hunting season still a couple months away, and some of the better fishing not quite here yet, now is a good time to do some of those things that some of us might forget or neglect during the other, busier times of year.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for more than 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com
