This past Saturday was what most hunters recognize as the opening day of deer hunting season in Washington state.
It was also the opening day of waterfowl season around the state, and it was the opening day on the Yakama Reservation for upland bird hunting.
After suffering through (I mean enjoying) yet another hunting season opening day this past Saturday, I have developed a real love/hate relationship with the annual fall event.
I won’t tell you how many opening days I’ve experienced over the years, but it is a bunch for sure.
Thinking back to when I was a kid, I could hardly wait for opening day. I would have my boots, shell vest and shotgun all sitting out, ready to go several days before the season opened.
The boots would be freshly oiled and the shell vest would be loaded with a new box of number sixes.
The night before the season opened was agony. Like a child waiting for Christmas morning, I would toss and turn and never seemed to get much sleep.
The anticipation of what the first day of the new season would bring was an overload on the brain of a kid who had spent the last two weeks reading and re-reading the pages of Outdoor Life, Field and Stream and Sports Afield, getting tips from all of the experts about how to corner a cagey rooster pheasant or sneak up on a big mule deer buck.
I don’t ever remember opening day being a letdown or anticlimactic and I never remember worrying about them. I just know I looked forward to them. I looked forward to the chance to again be out doing what I loved to do.
Over the years, things changed and I have changed. I still look forward to opening day.
I look forward to the hunting on that day, but I also look forward to the start of a new season and the chance to be out hunting in two days, two weeks or two months.
But as I have gotten older, I find that in other ways I don’t look forward to opening day specifically. I am more of a worrier now, and as the day gets closer, I worry about where I am going to hunt and worry about who else might be hunting where I want to hunt.
This bout of worrying about opening day comes from experience. Many times, especially in recent years, I have arrived at the place where I intended to hunt, only to find that someone else was there ahead of me.
Or, if me and my friends and family were there first, people still barged in on our hunt.
The last few years on the upland bird opener on Yakama Nation lands, it has been very frustrating. There are fewer and fewer places to hunt and there are fewer and fewer birds to hunt.
Adding to the situation is the general opening day of pheasant season throughout the rest Eastern Washington is not until this upcoming Saturday, so many avid hunters who might be hunting in other parts of the state for the opener have learned they can get a jump on the season by hunting on the reservation a week early.
This year’s Yakama Reservation opener was not as crowded as in years past, but still, finding a place to hunt that wasn’t already being hunted was a challenge.
Plus, the warmer-than-normal temperatures made it tough on dogs and old, out-of-shape hunters.
Mother Nature may have played an even bigger part in the opening day success, or lack thereof, for the deer and waterfowl hunters. With afternoon temperatures more akin to August than October, deer hunters were hard-pressed to find the animals moving around much during the day.
And, a bright, warm, bluebird day is hardly what most consider as good duck hunting weather.
I’m sure there was some success by the hunters who were out there this past weekend hunting deer. Maybe not so much around Yakima County, as the deer hunting success around here for the last several years has been the lowest in all of the state.
And there were surely some local ducks and geese around for the hunters who got out after them on the opener.
We found only a couple rooster pheasants before it just got too hot for us and our dogs to be working the thick weed fields. It was nothing like opening days in the past, though, when getting plenty of shots, and near limits was the norm.
Most hunters look forward to opening day with much anticipation. Even though it is nothing like it used to be, I’ll probably always hunt on opening day.
It is tradition. I wish I didn’t like it so much, because I could easily be talked into to taking a pass in the future.
