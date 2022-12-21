Okay. Here we are on the shortest day of the year.
It also may be the coldest. It is the winter solstice, which means we now have three months of winter ahead.
On the bright side, Christmas is almost here and a new year is nearly upon us. The days ahead will continue to grow longer and warmer, and maybe the best news of all for those of us who live for salmon fishing here in the Northwest, 2023 should be a pretty good year.
Last week, the people who manage the runs of salmon on the Columbia River put out their preseason forecast, and the crystal ball the soothsayers peer into says the run for spring salmon on the big river will be over almost 30,000 larger than this year’s run.
The forecast for the 2022 run of salmon was 197,000, but the actual return was 274,495. The prediction for the run this upcoming spring is 307,800.
The actual run numbers on almost all the tributaries above Bonneville Dam this past spring were above to well above the forecast, and if that happens again this spring, anglers should be in for an excellent spring salmon fishing season.
Some popular fishing rivers such as the Cowlitz could see almost double the return of spring salmon in 2023 over this year. Some 4,100 chinook were predicted for the big river on the other side of White Pass this past spring.
It is predicted that 9,000 spring chinook will return to the Cowlitz this spring.
Our own Yakima River is predicted to see a return of 5,500 chinook salmon this spring. That would compare to an actual return of 6,155 springers in May and June.
Those numbers included enough adult hatchery salmon to provide a sport fishing season on the river between Union Gap and just below Roza Dam.
It seems conditions have been favorable for the past few years out in the Pacific Ocean, and efforts to keep enough water in the tributaries and flowing over the dams in the Columbia during the outmigration of salmon smolts is helping to rebuild the numbers somewhat.
Predictions for other popular fishing holes, including world famous Drano Lake, are enticing enough to start making room reservations in the Columbia Gorge around the first of May. Last year 3,800 spring salmon were forecast for Drano Lake, but nearly 11,500 fish showed up to the lake in April, May and June.
This year forecasters are predicting 8,000 springers will return to Drano. If their predictions are as far off as last year, anglers could be in for a heckuva year there.
The Wind River in Skamania County, another popular spring salmon fishing hole, will see 4,400 fish return this coming spring if the numbers are right. Last year, 4,200 were predicted, and 6,530 springers actually returned.
Some early projections for summer salmon were also released last week. Those are encouraging as well.
The forecast for summer chinook salmon destined for the upper Columbia River is above this past summer’s forecast and actual return. Some 56,000 chinook were predicted to return last summer, but the actual return was over 78,400.
This year’s forecast is for 84,800 summer chinook to return, which should provide more sportfishing opportunities all the way up the Columbia in July and August.
One of the toughest runs of Columbia River salmon to forecast seems to be that of the sockeye that return to the big river starting in June. Several different years the run prediction has been off by huge percentage points.
This past summer for instance, much to the delight of anglers around the Northwest, 198,700 of the great-tasting salmon were thought to be returning, when the actual return was over three times that amount. Nearly 665,000 sockeyes returned, which set a new record dating back to when Bonneville Dam was constructed in the late 1930s.
This year the biologists and others who set the early predictions think 234,500 sockeyes will be migrating up the Columbia this summer, with 187,400 of those headed to the Okanogan River. Another 44,300 will be headed to Lake Wenatchee.
Unfortunately, another poor run of sockeye is expected back to Lake Cle Elum via the Yakima River. This past summer only 157 returned. The forecast for 2023 is only 100 fish.
The various runs of salmon seem to be difficult to predict, but the sockeye salmon are always the real conundrum. We can send land rovers to Mars and build artificial organs, but for some reason nobody has ever figured out a reliable method for determining salmon runs.
With so many factors and unknowns, it is no wonder the numbers are off by so much each year. But, if the numbers the officials put out last week are conservative, salmon anglers can look forward to some good fishing starting as early as March on the lower Columbia River.
Like the salmon, longer days and warmer temperatures will come, eventually. In the meantime, bundle up, enjoy family time during the holidays and stay safe. Merry Christmas.
