There is an old saying that goes something like this; “nothing in life is free.” Or maybe it is; “nothing in this world is free.” Whatever it is, people still love to try to get something for free.
Well, if you enjoy the outdoors and like to get something for free, this upcoming weekend is for you. It is Free Fishing Weekend in Washington. No fishing license is needed to catch trout, bass, salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, shad or many of the other species of fish that swim the waters of the evergreen state this Saturday and Sunday.
Folks can also head to the coast and gather shellfish without a license where the season is open this weekend.
During Free Fishing Weekend, people do not need a Discover Pass or Vehicle Access Pass to park their vehicle at a state park or lands managed by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. A Discover Pass will be required on Department of Natural Resources land, though.
Higher temperatures have helped spur some of the warmwater fish species to bite, and a number of the lakes and ponds in the area have recently been stocked with trout, so anglers venturing out this weekend should have some opportunities to catch some fish.
While no licenses are required on Free Fishing Weekend, other rules such as size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures are in effect.
So, there is the free part of the deal, and don’t get me wrong, it is a good deal. But even though it is Free Fishing Weekend, you still will need a few supplies to get out there and enjoy the outing with a decent chance at catching a fish.
If you don’t have one kicking around in the garage, you’ll need a fishing rod and reel. But you don’t need to spend big bucks on one. Frankly, there are some very inexpensive rods and reels available that do a fine job. Some are available with the rod and reel already paired together, with line already on the reel. Again, most of the fish we fish for around here don’t fight that hard and one of these outfits is just fine for the first-time or occasional angler.
Once you have the rod and reel, then you will need some hooks and bait, or a lure or two to tie onto the line to attract a bite from whatever it is you might be trying to attract.
A simple snelled-hook, (they come pre-tied in a package of six) with a piece of bait on it will catch trout in virtually all the lakes around here. A good bait is one of the synthetic dough baits such as Power Bait, that can be placed on the hook.
If you really want to keep expenses down, head out into the back yard and dig some worms. Most fish, including bass, walleye, trout, perch, bluegill, sunfish and others, will eat a fat nightcrawler on a hook.
To help with casting the bait and keeping it near the bottom where most the fish are, you should have some slip-sinkers. They are egg-shaped weights with a hole through the middle that allows them to be threaded on the line, and will allow the Power Bait to float off the bottom.
Another fairly inexpensive bait is a small spinner such as a Rooster Tail. Like worms, the Rooster Tail will catch just about anything that swims. Grab a black or brown or white Rooster Tail, tie it on to the line, and cast and retrieve it. Lakes or streams, it doesn’t matter, the small spinner will work well in both.
Getting to one of the local lakes will take some gas, but there are lakes are fairly close by. Rotary Lake, Myron Lake and the I-82 Ponds are all nearby and they all get stocked with trout.
Other lakes in the area should also be worth trying. Tims Ponds on Highway 12 near the elk feeding station has been good recently for trout. Clear Lake above Rimrock off of Highway 12 is normally planted and good this time of year. And, even a bit farther up Highway 12, Dog Lake should be worth fishing.
For more information on Free Fishing Weekend go to the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website (https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/app) where you will find a free app that is designed to convey up-to-the-minute fishing regulations for every lake, river, stream and marine area in the state.
No, fishing licenses are not needed this weekend, but unfortunately, the weekend won’t totally be free. It will, however, be about as close to free as you are going to get anytime soon, so go out and enjoy Free Fishing Weekend.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.