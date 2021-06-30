“Man, it’s a hot one. Like seven inches from the mid-day sun!”
If the above lyrics from the old Santana song were ever true, this week would be it. It is Africa hot...or more accurately, middle of the Sahara in July, Africa hot.
As with many others who enjoy the outdoors in the Pacific Northwest, I have been dying to get out and do some fishing, but frankly, right now, fishing, or hiking or biking or just being outdoors is not worth dying over.
So, with it being too hot to do anything outdoors during most of the daylight hours, what else can we do?
I’ve been doing some reading. That’s really unusual for me. Normally, if I have some time to do nothing, I am doing nothing sitting in a boat with a fishing rod in my hand. Not this week.
Watching the fish counts at the dams has got me all fidgety. The shad are continuing to poor up the Columbia, and the salmon counts are bumping up too. In fact, anglers fishing for sockeye and summer chinook salmon in the mid-Columbia were having some success, until the record heat hit.
According to a report from Northwest Sportsman Magazine, some 406 anglers were checked by WDFW staff last week with 162 sockeye and 6 adult hatchery chinook. Anglers averaged about 1 salmon per boat, and 11 angler hours per fish.
But the salmon keep coming. As of Monday, 80,649 sockeye had migrated up through the ladders at Bonneville. Known for their dogged determination to get upstream, the sockeye just keep moving, blowing up over dam after dam to get to their spawning grounds. Most are headed to the Okanogan River to go to Lake Osoyoos in Northcentral Washington.
The sockeye run prediction for this year was originally set at 155,600, which is less than half of the actual run return of 2020. Last year’s forecast for sockeye was 246,300, but just over 345,000 actually returned to the Columbia and tributaries last year.
Hopefully the sockeye will return in bigger numbers this year, but looking at the charts from last year to this, they are currently running roughly 5,000 behind 2020 and the 10-year average. Normally the spike in the sockeye run at Bonneville is around June 26, but last year, the fish kept coming and spiked at 21,000 fish over Bonneville on July 3.
Of course, this blasted heat wave could have some effect on the run. Warm water temperatures are not good for migrating salmon, and as we saw in 2015, when the Columbia reached record warm temperatures, the sockeye pretty much cooked. What was shaping up to be an excellent run, basically was lost.
Hopefully, with a bunch of snow in the mountains, the Columbia will stay cooler than in 2015, when it was an extremely low snow pack feeding the river system.
The run prediction for summer chinook is 77,600 this year. Last year, the forecast was 38,300 but the fish came back much stronger than expected. The final 2020 total was 65,494. As of Monday, the summer chinook count was at 47,929 with the traditional peak of the run occurring in late June.
Officials will most likely be updating their run predictions, which could have an effect on the sportfishing seasons. So. keep an eye on the WDFW website for updates.
Normally, July 1 is the kickoff for fishing for both sockeye and chinook above Priest Rapids Dam. Anglers will fish below Wanapum Dam and at several locations all the way up the Columbia to the mouth of the Okanogan River, where the fish will typically stack up waiting for the smaller Okanogan to cool down.
Both the sockeye and the summer chinook are great fun to catch and are excellent on the barbecue, so hopefully Mother Nature will give all of us a break.
By the way, there are now over 5,000,000 shad swimming up the Columbia and they’ll provide some good fishing for anyone brave enough to get out there after them. Best time to try for them is from about 4:45 to around 8:00 in the morning. Not that the fish won’t bite at other times, it is just you won’t risk heat stroke by fishing in the early morning.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com. If you are looking to beat heat and stay next to the AC vent with something to read, might I suggest the just-released “Cascade Predator.” Written by yours truly, this is the third in my outdoor mystery series, set here in Central Washington featuring game warden Luke McCain and his trusty Labrador retriever Jack. In this new book they go about trying to find a Bengal tiger that has been set loose in the Cascades. All three Luke McCain novels are available locally at Inklings Bookshop, at several ACE Hardware stores around the area, and at Helms Hardware in Selah.