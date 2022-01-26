I received a notification from the Department of Fish and Wildlife the other day that reminded me to report the success, or lack thereof, for the big game and turkey tags I purchased in 2021. The reports, which can be filed online, are due by the end of January. If you don’t file a report the state will tack another $10 onto your total when your buy your license for 2022.
It was a fairly quick report for me. I had no success in our beautiful state this year and was able to make a pretty good batch of tag soup.
Speaking of licenses, you can purchase your 2022 hunting and fishing license now, but the 2021 licenses are still good until the end of March. You can also now purchase your multi-season application for deer and elk. If drawn, you have the opportunity to spend another bunch of money to be able to hunt with archery gear, a muzzleloader and modern rifle in those particular seasons.
In the past, the deer multi-season permit has been much easier to draw, but you can’t draw either the elk or deer multi-season permit if you haven’t submitted an application.
Most of the hunting seasons are now in the books, but waterfowl hunters can still get out there and enjoy a few more days of hunting. The duck and goose season closes this Sunday, Jan. 30. I talked with a few hunters last weekend at the Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show, and it sounded like they were still having some luck on ducks and geese in the lower Yakima Valley.
Even though I don’t do a lot of waterfowl hunting, primarily because I have yet to find a recipe I like to make ducks or geese taste good, I was planning on getting out again just to give my lab Bailey one more good run before the season ended. Our season ended on Monday, however, after I took her to the veterinarian to look at a spot on her leg that wasn’t healing. She’s now on the bench for two weeks to allow the minor surgery to fix the spot to heal.
We had a pretty good bird season, even though we didn’t bag a bunch of birds. I love watching Bailey’s intensity when she hits the fields. It is all business as soon as I put her orange beeper collar on her. We started the season in Eastern Montana, where we had some great pheasant hunting, and then found the occasional pheasant and a few quail around Central Washington.
Bailey’s never been my strongest retriever, in that as she is bringing back the bird, once she sees me, and sees that I see her, she will stop and put the bird down, like she’s saying, “I got it this far, you can come the extra five yards to pick it up.” With a little coaxing I can get her to bring it all the way, but she’s not in any big hurry to do so.
Now, getting after a bird that goes down is a different story. Again, she is strong-willed, and she’ll stay after a downed bird with real determination. On a hunt in November, a friend shot a rooster pheasant that went down between a patch of heavy weeds and a standing corn field. Bailey disappeared after the shot and I figured she was on the bird, but after a few minutes of not hearing or seeing her I tried to call her back. She didn’t come and didn’t come, so I pushed the locator button on her collar. Way, way off in the middle of the corn field I heard the faint beep of her collar. I whistled for her and a minute later pushed the locator. The beep was a bit louder. Another couple minutes I pushed the button again, and she was closer yet. Finally, I could hear her running through the stalks and a second later she popped out of the head-high corn, carrying the rooster.
She’s made some other long retrieves over the past five seasons, but that one was one of Bailey’s best. It is kind of sad that we now have to wait eight months until the next bird season opens.
This may be the year I see if she’ll be a boat dog. She likes taking rides in the truck, so I think she might enjoy a fishing trip or two.
Speaking of fishing, Virg Umbarger, Greg Wilson and I fished for a day and a half at Lake Roosevelt last week. The fishing wasn’t red hot, but we did manage to catch two really nice kokanee and a dozen or so triploid rainbow trout up to about 19-inches long. We trolled a variety of plugs, spinners and flies, and caught fish on most everything we put out. Orange was the most productive color, and everything was shallow.
And, just to get the blood boiling in anticipation of the upcoming spring salmon season, the first spring chinook of the year was caught this past Saturday on the lower Clackamas River near Portland. The spring salmon fishing seasons on Washington rivers should be announced soon.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for more than 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com
