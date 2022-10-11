There I was, just sitting there, minding my own gol’ darn business, when I heard them coming.
It was the sixth day of the muzzleloader elk hunt last week and I had worked my way down to a saddle where I had seen several elk earlier in the week. My plan was to sit there until dark in hopes that some elk might work their way out of some dark timber in a deep draw, up through the saddle to an area where they like to feed.
It had already been a frustrating week of hunting.
Extremely dry conditions made walking quietly virtually impossible. Add that to the unseasonably warm temperatures, which limited animal movement to the first hour of light in the morning, and the last light just before dusk, and chances of getting my sights on an elk were pretty slim.
Earlier that day, my hunting partner Greg Wilson and I had heard a big bull bugling down in a thick, spring-fed draw. But bad wind, noisy walking conditions and just bad luck kept us from getting within range of the bull and the cow he was pushing around.
Fun, but frustrating to be sure.
We’d been around elk all week, so when I dropped off the Green Dot road and hiked down to the saddle to set up for a possible ambush, my hopes were still high. I had an antlerless elk tag in my pocket, which, theoretically, should have increased my chances of enjoying some tasty elk venison this fall and winter.
I set up in what I thought was the perfect spot. The wind was right. I could see three trails converging in the saddle.
It was natural crossing for elk, deer, bears and more.
Sitting in a spot like that always has me trying to envision how the plan might pan out. I enjoy thinking about right where the animal might appear and where they might walk. Will they come down this trail or that one?
Over the years it is amazing how many times what is envisioned actually happens.
As I sat, I took out my rangefinder and shot distances to a few stumps, trees and rocks all around me. The trails in the saddle were well within my range with a primitive rifle.
Arriving two hours before dark gave me plenty of time to get comfortable in my spot. When the elk appeared, if they appeared, I would be ready.
An hour and a half later I heard them coming. First, the sound was from a distance, and then the noise got closer and closer.
I couldn’t believe they were coming my way.
Really? Were they really coming my way? I listened for another few seconds. Yep, unbelievably, here they came.
They came right to the saddle. My saddle. Not like I envisioned, though.
They came from the opposite direction of the deep, dark, canyon. They came off the hillside. Off of the Green Dot road.
When I saw them flashing through the trees, I still couldn’t believe it. I heard them, so I knew they were close, but when I finally saw them, I was dumbfounded.
There, moving perfectly into my saddle, were four motorcycle riders.
They were illegally riding off the road, through some of the driest conditions in months, tearing up the ground, and scaring every elk, deer and whatever else might be around into the next county.
Now, I understand public land is for all users. But for them to blatantly be breaking the law had me fuming.
I wanted to go down there and go all Jack Reacher on them. If I had been 20 years younger, I would have marched right down there and confronted them.
But in today’s world, dealing with idiots like these guys, who have no regard for what is right and wrong, I decided to just get out of there.
As I was cussing the riders under my breath and hiking back up to the truck, one of the riders cut up the hill toward me. I knew none of them had seen me, so when I stepped out from behind a tree in front of the hill climber, he about lost his bike as he turned and scrambled back down the hill.
I had phone service and should have called the Kittitas sheriff’s office, but being at least 45 minutes’ drive from Ellensburg, the motocross dolts would have been long gone by the time law enforcement got there.
“I thought I was going to hear you shoot,” Greg said to me over the radio a couple minutes later, after he heard the motocross knuckleheads ride my way.
“Man, I wanted to,” I said. “If nothing else to scare the heck out of them.”
I’m sure today’s motorcycles have spark arresters and all, but there is a reason the laws don’t allow for just tearing off through the dry grass and trees. Especially at this time of the year.
There are all kinds of designated roads and trails just for motorcycles and four-wheelers up in that area. But these pinheads couldn’t be bothered with following the rules.
I hope they get caught one of these days. It would only be right.
Big game hunting in Washington state is always a challenge. Lawbreakers and other idiots out there with no regard for the environment, or others, are making it less enjoyable for sure.
