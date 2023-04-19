The biggest fishing day of the year is just about here.
On Saturday, hundreds of lowland lakes around Washington will open for fishing, and according to officials from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, “tens of thousands” of eager anglers will turn out to enjoy some fishing in lakes in every county of the state.
By Saturday, WDFW fish hatchery crews will have planted over 15 million trout and kokanee in lakes around the state.
For many years, all the lakes in the state opened on the last Saturday, or Sunday, in April. But over the years things have changed and now there are lakes that open on March 1, on April 1 or like those in our region, are open year-round. But most of the lakes will open this Saturday, April 22.
While virtually all the lakes and ponds in Yakima and Kittitas Counties are open on a year-round basis, many of the lakes have been or will be planted in preparation for what many in our state still consider to be the opening day of fishing.
A number of our local lakes have been stocked with trout at least once already this spring. Most were planted in March but a few have received a second batch of trout in advance of what officials hope is higher participation due to the tradition of opening day.
Some of the lakes in the region that have been planted recently in Yakima County include Rotary Lake, I-82 ponds #4 and #6, Myron Lake and Tims Pond. In Kittitas County several lakes and ponds also received trout in the past couple weeks including Fio Rito, Lavender, and Mattoon Lake, as well as McCabe and Woodhouse Ponds.
If you really want to get the full effect of participating in opening day, you will need to travel to one of the lakes that opens for fishing on Saturday. Some that come to mind include Blue and Park Lake in Grant County or Jameson Lake in Douglas County.
Horsethief, Spearfish and Rowland Lakes in Klickitat County are other good options to get the full opening day experience.
All of these, plus several lakes up near Spokane, get huge turnouts as anglers participate in the tradition that is the opening day of fishing season.
Anglers looking for some other fishing options might want to try the Columbia River below Pasco, and in the stretch of the river below McNary Dam as the walleye bite has started to pick up there. Last week anglers were reporting catching plenty of “eater-sized” walleye, along with some bigger fish up to five pounds.
Smallmouth bass on the lower Yakima River and in the Snake and Columbia Rivers will get more active, too, as the water warms. Working the rocky shorelines of these rivers with a curly-tailed grub or a spinner like a Rooster Tail, should find some hungry bass.
Anglers wanting a little bigger tug on the end of their line might have to wait just a little longer for the spring salmon to make their way upriver. Even though salmon fishing is open now on some stretches of the Columbia, and at popular fishing holes in the mid-Columbia, the counts at Bonneville Dam show very few salmon are moving upriver yet.
In the meantime, anglers are reminded that all of the local rivers and streams — with the exception of the Yakima River above Roza Dam, which is open year-round to catch-and-release trout fishing under special no bait, single barbless hook regulations — are closed to trout fishing until early June.
No matter what you are fishing for or where you are fishing, all anglers aged 15-years-old or older are required to have a valid Washington State fishing license. New licenses are available now and are valid through March 31, 2024.
Freshwater fishing licenses cost $29.50 for resident adults 16 to 69 years old. Fifteen-year-olds can buy a license for $8.05, and seniors 70 and older can buy an annual freshwater fishing license for $7.50.
Children 14 years of age and younger do not need a fishing license. If you intend to fish for salmon or steelhead, an additional punch card is required.
Licenses can be purchased online or at one of many local retailers that sell fishing tackle.
Before heading out, it is always a good idea check the fishing regulations on WDFW’s webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/. The WDFW site also gives updates on current local trout stocking schedules.
According to the calendar, the most anticipated fishing day of the year is almost here. Whether you participate with the tens of thousands of other anglers who get out for the opening day of Washington’s lowland lakes, or you just want to wet a line in one of our local lakes that offer fishing anytime, the days and weeks ahead should provide some great fishing opportunities.
