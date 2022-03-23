This week’s column: a mish-mash of news items and a few personal thoughts about stuff happening in the hunting and fishing world.
First, for all you spring salmon anglers chomping at the bit to get out there and try for one of the most coveted of all salmon, it looks like we’re in for another long wait. Although the salmon season opened last week at some of the favorite fishing spots in the mid-Columbia, there are so few salmon migrating up the river right now, you would have a better chance at winning the lotto than catching a salmon.
As of Sunday, there were 38 spring chinook in the Columbia River above Bonneville. Even though the chances of catching one of those fish is miniscule, my guess is there were a couple of die-hard anglers fishing at the Wind River or Drano Lake earlier this week hoping to catch one. Hey, more power to them, and I hope they succeed, but with the gas prices at record highs, it might be smarter to focus your truck and boat gas on a time when success might be more in your favor.
Watch the counts at Bonneville, and when there are a few hundred chinook a day swimming up the fish ladders at the dam, the odds for enjoying grilled salmon improve considerably. And, when the counts hit a thousand a day, call in sick at work, because you should get down there.
My guess is we won’t see those kinds of numbers until late April, and possibly even in early May.
In the hunting world, strange happenings are brewing over in Olympia. Last Saturday, the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Commission voted again to put a spring bear hunt on hold until more studies can be done on the bear populations in our beautiful state.
On the surface, that sounds like logical thinking. But the unusual circumstances of this vote were that the biologists who work for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and study bear populations, say there are plenty of bears in Washington and recommended that the spring bear hunt be held.
I say ‘again’ because the commissioners voted to cancel this spring season late last year, but after an uproar from those who enjoy all kinds of hunting, not just for bears, the commissioners said they would reconsider their decision. On Saturday, they voted five to four to cancel the season.
Anecdotally, it seems there are more bears than ever in Central Washington. If you’ve spent any time in the Cascades in the past few years, bear sightings, which used to be a rarity, are now commonplace. At least that’s been my experience. The same goes for many of my hunting friends. We’re seeing lots of bears.
Now, I am not a bear hunter. But I certainly support the spring bear hunting season based on the sound biology from the scientists our state employs. I was one of the thousands of hunters who expressed my support to the commissioners, but it all fell on five, or would that be 10, deaf ears.
Of course, there are some conspiracy theorists out there who believe the commission positions are purposely being filled with anti-hunters. Several of the current commissioners are non-hunters, so let’s hope in the future they listen to the state’s own experts when it comes to making decisions on hunting seasons.
Speaking of hunting recommendations from the state wildlife biologists, there may be some other tough pills to swallow coming this fall.
Because of high mortality due to disease in several counties in far eastern Washington, Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are recommending that special hunt permits for antlerless deer be reduced by the hundreds in those areas.
Hunting groups in that part of the state are all for the permit reductions, as white-tailed deer populations have been hit hard during the past several years with bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease.
The chances of drawing a bighorn sheep tag could drop considerably, too, this fall. Biologists are recommending as many as 54 fewer bighorn special permit tags for our area, including in the Umtanum, Cleman Mountain and Selah Butte units. The reduction of permits, which are few in the first place, are to help the biologists get a better handle on the pneumonia that is affecting the wild sheep, particularly in Yakima and Kittitas Counties.
On the flip side, there is a proposal to increase the number of elk permits in our area this fall. It seems the elk populations in the Yakima herd have rebounded enough that the biologists are recommending 1,515 more special permits. A recently completed survey showed the elk herd numbers in the Yakima herd have grown from 8,267 in 2019 to 11,324 today.
The past few years, special elk permits for our area were reduced significantly, but it looks like those efforts have helped to bring the populations back up to where the biologists want them to be.
Of course, these are all just recommendations, and we won’t know what the commissioners will do until they vote on the proposals in April. Let’s hope on these proposals they listen to the experts, and the cancelling of the recommended spring bear hunt was just an anomaly. Stay tuned.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for more than 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.