Even though we may have seen the last of the really hot days earlier this week, it is still summer here in Central Washington.
Still, hunters in our area are looking at their calendars in anticipation of the arrival of the first of the hunting seasons.
With September’s arrival on Friday, several of the early hunting seasons of the year are about to get underway.
Two seasons, the early archery deer season and the popular dove season both get going of Friday.
While the deer population is still at lower-than-normal numbers in Central Washington, making the early archery season even more challenging, there do seem to be more deer around than when the numbers were at all-time lows a few years ago.
The early archery season is a tradition for many hunters, so there will be an avid group of bow hunters hitting the woods this weekend in hopes of bringing home some venison for the freezer.
Depending on the area of the state, the early archery deer seasons run from Friday through Sept. 24 or 29.
Bow hunters get a chance to hunt for both deer and elk when the archery elk hunting season gets going on Sept. 9 and runs through Sept. 21.
Warm temperatures and dry conditions in the mountains the past two months may make any early big game hunt a challenge. Hopefully we get some rain in the near future to help reduce the chances for fire, and to make the hunting conditions better.
For bird hunters, our region of the state is annually one of the top spots to hunt doves, and we usually get plenty of hunters from the other side of the Cascades coming to get in on the first few days of the hunt. With this being a three-day holiday weekend, there will be plenty of competition for places to hunt.
Some of the best dove hunting can be found around Yakima County’s mix of farmlands and waterways where conditions usually hold the birds longer than other parts of the state.
There are no official surveys on dove numbers but because it has been warm and dry, there should be plenty of doves around, at least early in the season.
There is also some dove hunting to be found in Kittitas County, but the majority of the birds are found in the lower Yakima Valley, both on and off of the Yakama Reservation.
Elsewhere, around Zillah, Sunnyside, Grandview and Mabton, hunters should find good numbers of doves near water or around cut grain fields.
The dove season, which used to only last a few weeks, now runs until Oct. 30. The daily limit was also changed a few years ago, and now hunters can take 15 mourning doves a day.
Our area also has a large and growing population of Eurasian collared doves, and hunters can shoot as many of them a day as they want. The invasive species moved into our area about a decade ago and are slightly larger and lighter gray in color than a mourning dove.
They are most identifiable by a black feathered collar that wraps around the back of their neck.
For decades, the annual grouse hunting season opened on Sept. 1, but a few years back, that changed. Now the forest grouse season opens on Sept. 15 and runs to Jan. 15.
Yakima and Kittitas Counties have pockets of decent populations of forest grouse, made up mostly ruffed and dusky (blue) grouse. Ruffed grouse are normally found in the lower elevations of the Cascades, along creeks and brushy drainages.
The bigger blue grouse are usually found higher up in the mountains, around berry patches, and along ridgelines.
Later in September other hunting seasons get going. The early muzzleloader season for deer gets started on Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 8 in most regions.
There are also some special bird hunting seasons that open for a short time in September for youth, seniors, and disabled hunters.
A special youth upland bird season for pheasants, quail and partridge is open on Sept. 16 and 17. There is also a two-day youth-only season to hunt waterfowl.
The two open days for ducks and geese are Sept. 23 and 30.
Eligible hunters for the youth seasons are licensed hunters who are under 16 years of age.
A special senior pheasant hunting season will run in Eastern Washington from Sept. 18-22. The senior hunt is for those 65 and older.
The special pheasant season open to disabled hunters is also set for Sept. 18-22.
Normally the state wildlife crews will plant pheasants at the Sunnyside Wildlife Area
for the youth, senior and disabled hunts.
Yes, it is still summer, but September is almost here, and, to many local hunters, the arrival of the new month signals the beginning of many much-anticipated days in the outdoors.
