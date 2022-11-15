November is traditionally a tough month for local bird hunters.
This year is no exception.
Pheasant hunters are dealing with lower numbers of birds this year and the ones that are still around have quickly learned just about every trick there is for eluding hunters and dogs.
Waterfowlers are in a similar situation.
It didn’t take long for the local ducks and geese to figure out the difference between plastic replicas and real birds. They’re now masters at dodging decoys like the bird flu.
So, all that us stuck-in-November bird hunters can do now is wait.
Those of us who enjoy hunting ducks and geese are waiting for a push of northern birds to arrive. It used to be that those birds would begin arriving around Thanksgiving, depending on the weather in Canada.
But who knows what we can expect this year? And it may not even be a question of when, but if those birds will arrive.
Not that this year has been a bad one for waterfowl in the Valley. On the contrary. During mid-October when the season opened, hunters found a good number of local birds and found some shooting on the lakes, ponds and rivers around the area.
Sooner or later the local ducks and geese wise up and begin avoiding obvious decoy spreads and popular hunting spots. That time almost always comes sooner, which was about two weeks ago.
Pheasant hunters, too, have hit a November rut. The birds of the year have ended up in the fryer or rapidly became older and wiser.
The birds that are left out there have developed a long list of escape artist, cut-and-run tactics that almost always keep them out of harm’s way.
Anyone who has hunted this month will tell you there are definitely fewer pheasants out there. Every year for the past several, it seems the pheasant populations have shrunk. Habitat, or lack thereof throughout Central Washington, is the main issue.
Even on the Yakama Reservation, where most of the birds have been found over the past decade, there are fewer fields that contain the cover the pheasants need. Fields that have been fallow for years are now being farmed for grain, hay or hops.
There are just fewer places for the birds to be, and fewer places to hunt.
Still, there are some small areas with a few birds in them, but a car door slam, or a whistle for the dogs usually sends the now-experienced pheasants out of the field, hundreds of yards ahead of the hunters.
A good snow fall always helps the bird hunting. A few inches of snow on the ground will slow the pheasants down just enough to make even older, fatter hunters believe they have a chance to keep up.
At least for a while anyway. And it often times will get the birds to move into thicker cover, which also will slow them down some.
So, we wait for the snow.
Chukar hunters also could use a good snowfall. Especially right now.
This has been a decent year for the little ridge runners but as is the situation with the pheasants, most of the partridge have become seasoned veterans, running uphill at record speeds, then flying downhill even faster. It could give a less-than-fit hunter cardiac arrest.
A good snow usually helps to get the chukars into heavier cover and onto the south facing slopes. Chukars are never easy to hunt, but a little weather could help.
Which brings us back to waiting. Waiting for the waterfowl to arrive.
Waiting for some snow to cover the sagebrush hills and the valley floors. Waiting for December to get here.
And what is the best way to help make the time go by while we wait? There are plenty of tasks worth tackling.
Cleaning the rifles and shotguns is always recommended during down time. Oiling your boots is a good use of idle hours.
There is another solution to the problem that is November bird hunting. That solution comes in the form of the fast-flying, excellent-eating quail.
No matter if it is October, November or December, there always seems to be plenty of quail around. And this year is no exception.
Working heavy cover around grain fields, the trees and blackberry brambles near the river, and brushy draws near orchards are all worth the effort. Take plenty of shells, and have a few excuses ready to tell your dog not if, but when you miss.
Quail are not as big as a rooster pheasant or a fat mallard drake, but they are fun to hunt.
Or, you could just go ahead and go hunting while we all wait for the weather and the migration.
However slim, there’s always a chance that the dogs will pin down a crafty old rooster. Or a small flock of early-arriving mallards might just be interested in your decoy setup.
You can wait to hunt. Or you can hunt while you wait. I’ll take the latter every time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.