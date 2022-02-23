I have had nine dogs in my life over the years. Sadly, my current pup, Bailey, a black Labrador retriever, will most likely be my last. As my wife Terri and I transition into our retirement years, being able to do some traveling without having to figure out what to do with a dog is the goal.
Not that we could ever not have Bailey. She is just 6 and is in very good health. I hope to be hunting behind her and having her laying at my feet, next to the fire, for many years to come.
All of my dogs have been different in personality and hunting ability, but each has been good, if not great, in their own way.
I’ve had a couple of other breeds, but most have been Labrador Retrievers. While there will be an outlier every now and again, the Labs are known for their wonderful temperament and loyalty. They are really great family dogs and most are very versatile hunters.
Plus, they are extremely sweet. There is a reason they are the most popular dog breed in America.
Again, not all dogs are the same. Some of my Labs have been more sweet than smart. Some have had better noses, and others have had better retrieving skills. They are like people in that they all have their strengths and weaknesses.
Bailey is a walking, barking dichotomy. She is the fastest Lab I have ever had. She can run like the wind, when she wants to. But she is also the slowest walking dog I have ever had. When it is time to go in from playing or our daily walk, her head drops and she slinks along at sloth-like speed. She reminds me of a three-year-old kid who is told it is time to come take a bath. You can almost see her pouting.
Most hunting Labs are flushers, meaning in the field they scent trail a bird and then when they get close to it, they push the bird into the air. Bailey is a pointer. She has the pointing trait in her genetics, and even though the breeder we bought her from as an eight-week-old puppy told us there was a good chance she would point, there was no guarantee.
Not that I wanted or needed a pointing Lab. I’ve actually had Labs in the past that would point occasionally. It is very cool to see them point, but it certainly wasn’t going to be the determining factor in buying a new puppy. I was more interested in finding a pup from a litter that had been selected and certified to be free of some aggravating and possibly career-ending hereditary health issues. If she pointed, fine.
Maybe it is the pointing part of her breeding, or maybe it is just the disposition of Labs in general, but Bailey is extremely patient. Or, I should say, she is extremely patient at times. She will sit on the edge of our driveway and stare down into a canyon where rock chucks and gray diggers live for hours.
On the other hand, if she wants something, like to go out for a walk, she will sit and stare at me for a minute, then she will whine and put her head in my lap. If that doesn’t work, she will jump into my lap and lick my face.
Unlike most Labs, or at least most of the Labs I’ve had, Bailey doesn’t beg to be petted. Often times, if she has her mind on something else, she will actually get perturbed that someone is trying to give her a scratch behind the ears.
My other Labs were constantly nosing my hand or arm, wanting me to give them some attention. Bailey never does that. Although now, as she has gotten a bit older, she will allow us to pet her and rub her shoulders and belly. She obviously likes it, because when we do it, she makes a noise not unlike a pig grunting.
Labs are considered water dogs. Some of my other Labs would go out of their way to jump into any creek, river, pond or lake we came across, just because they loved the water. Not Bailey. She’d just as soon not, thank you. Not that she won’t jump in the water. She will, when we are working on retrieving, or when a bird drops in the pond.
Otherwise, she’s quite happy on terra firma.
I’ve mentioned this before, but she is very uninterested in eating. This was a first for us. Every other Lab in our life would eat like they’d not been fed in days. I’ve seen Bailey walk up to her food dish, sniff some steak, chicken, bacon, hamburger—you name the meat—and literally walk away. What dog does that?
Our veterinarian says she is not food motivated. Man, if I could get that trait transferred over to me, I’d be 30 pounds lighter.
Yes, Bailey eats. But she does so when she is hungry. That might be tonight, tomorrow morning or who knows when, a few nice pieces of pork tenderloin sitting in the dish be damned.
Bailey is definitely the most unique of all of the dogs I’ve had in my life. She may very well be the cherry on top.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.
