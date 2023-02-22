While perusing one of the fishing pages I follow on Facebook the other day, I saw a post from a young man who had just bought his first boat.
Actually, he and a buddy had purchased the boat -- a 12-foot aluminum v-bottom. He was asking for advice from the seasoned boat owners on the page about the type and size of motor they should put on the little boat.
When I saw the post, I was immediately taken back to 1985, when I purchased my first boat. It was the same length as the boat the fellas on the Facebook page had purchased, but mine was a flat-bottom jon boat.
The boat weighed less than 100 pounds and had all of about four inches of freeboard. Frankly, it was just a disaster waiting to happen. Especially for a person who has an overactive clumsy gene.
I was totally new to the whole boat thing when I bought that boat. My grandparents had a boat I fished out of a couple of times, and I fished with my buddy Rob Robillard and his folks a time or two, but other than that I was a total neophyte.
If I had known any better, I would never have purchased the little boat. But, at a hundred bucks, it seemed like a good deal, and for the lakes I wanted to fish, it appeared big enough.
After fishing in the boat a time or two, I quickly realized I needed a few items to make it more comfortable.
The first of those items was a boat seat. After sitting all day, humped up on a metal bench seat, and no support for my back, a good, padded boat seat quickly became a necessity—for me and my fishing partners.
Like the boys who just purchased their first boat, I soon determined that some kind of motor for propulsion would be a good idea. After row, row, rowing the little boat against the wind for most of a day, my aching arms and back were screaming for a motor.
For my birthday that summer, my caring wife Terri purchased a five-horsepower gas motor from Sears for the little boat. The motor seemed too big and powerful and made me nervous just thinking about learning how to run it.
So, the motor went back to Sears, and I bought a 25-pound-thrust electric motor, which worked great, until it didn’t.
I wanted to tell the young man on Facebook about all the things I learned when I purchased that first boat.
I wanted to tell him buying the boat is just the start of many, many purchases he and his buddy will be making in the near future. There will be a need for seats, and batteries, and rod holders, and fish finders, and trailer tires, and life vests and an anchor, and, well, he’ll find out.
Then he should know that just when they finally get the boat to where it is semi-comfortable to fish in, his wife will decide it would be fun to have a bigger boat that will pull the kids on tubes.
This will start a pattern of purchasing a different, bigger boat about every four years. As the family grows, so does the boat. Fishing may become secondary.
Oh, and at some point, maybe not that long after the purchase of the 12-footer, the friend will get married, or divorced, or move away, or get into golf, or something will happen and you’ll need to buy his half of the boat.
But then I thought about it and decided it might be best for him to experience this for himself and discover all the nuances and maddening issues that come with boat ownership. Even with a small boat.
Not that I am against boat ownership. Since that little jon boat nearly 40 years ago, I have owned seven boats.
Two are parked at my place right now. After nearly $2,000 in service and fixes on the motors on my big boat last summer, the trailers for both boats need new tires and the hubs need to be serviced.
The young man just getting into boat ownership needs to know it can be spendy. I didn’t have the heart to tell him he should create a savings account, just like for his kid’s college funds, for his boat upgrades, repairs and accessories. Because he will need it.
It is hard to believe, but I have had my current boat for nearly 14 years. It works great, but I’ve been having thoughts lately about getting something newer, with a windshield and a top for more comfortable fishing during cold and rainy days.
If I had started a boat savings account in 1985, I might have enough to buy a new boat. Nobody back then told me how much fishing boats would cost me over the years, or I just might have.
By the way, I never did fall out of that jon boat. But I did fall out of some of the others along the way.
And, if you see me snooping around the new boats at the Sportsmen Show this weekend, just ignore me. I’m only doing research for my response to the young man on Facebook.
