Just a quick reminder to all you last-minute shoppers, we are eight days away from Christmas, which means there are seven shopping days left. Now, I know that some of you — and when I say you, I mean us, because I am definitely a last-minute shopper — still have plenty of time to get something for the people on your list but the days are going by quickly.
My family always asks me for a list of things I might like to find under the tree, and the older I get, the more difficult that task becomes. Still, I have found a couple items that I would like to have to make my days in the outdoors more comfortable.
If you’re struggling to find something for the outdoor lover on your list, maybe some of these items that I either have on my wish list, or that I have found useful on my hunting and fishing outings, might help.
Give the gift of a hot drink
Even late in the day ... or the next day. I’m not a coffee drinker, but I do like to drink hot chocolate on cold days outdoors, especially sitting in a boat. I was given a Thermos drink bottle by an appreciative editor a few years ago and it has been a champion at keeping my drinks, if not hot, at least warm after several hours sitting in a cold truck or boat. The bottle holds 24 ounces of liquid and costs about $30.
Another option is the Zojirushi thermos bottle. My friend Greg Wilson has one and even late in the day after sitting in a cold truck, the bottle pours steaming hot coffee into the mug. I looked online and they run about $20. Greg loves his.
Fill ‘er up
There is nothing more maddening to wake up in the morning and find that you have a low tire on your rig or boat trailer. I was given a portable air compressor last year and I love it. Mine is made by DeWalt and it uses the same battery that runs my leaf blower, drill and reciprocating saw. I’ve used the little compressor several times to air up low tires, and it has accessories to blow up a raft, bicycle tires, and basketballs. The nice thing about the little compressor is it fits easily and works anywhere. Retail price is $100.
No more snow in your boots
After hunting in snow, that at times was up to my knees a few times, mostly in Montana, I learned why the famous hunting guys on TV like Jim Shockey wear gaiters. The accessory that fits around your calves covering the top of your boots have been around for a long time, but with today’s crazy good materials, there are gaiters out there now that absolutely keep your lower pants legs dry eliminating the risk of soppy pants draining down into your boots and socks. Even on non-snowy outings, gaiters will help protect clothing, boots and lower legs from stickery things, wet vegetation and even creepy-crawlers. You can find some good waterproof gaiters for around $35.
Nice toque Mr. Fudd
Over the years I have struggled to find a good hat that provides a bill, for helping shade the sun from my eyes, and also helps keep my head dry and ears warm. I may have finally found it. The hat is insulated, waterproof, has ear flaps and a bill. It might be the ugliest thing I have ever worn, but hey, when it’s snowing and blowing and the temperature is hovering around zero, who really cares how they look? Heck, I don’t care how I look pretty much anytime, so this “Elmer Fudd” hat is perfect. There are several options out there, including one from REI that sells for about $30.
Bring on the rain
It took me years to figure out that quality rain gear is worth every penny, er, dollar you have to spend on it. After sitting for hours in a puddle of water, undershorts soaked, T-shirt wringing wet, being absolutely miserable and wanting to be anywhere but in the boat fishing because my cheap rain gear failed ... again, I finally stepped up and bought some really quality rainwear. A good rubber suit from Grunden or Helly Hansen is all but guaranteed to keep the wearer dry. But rubber suits can be stiff and uncomfortable. Still, many Northwest guides use nothing else. I received some Cabela’s Guide Wear rain gear as a gift, and it is comfortable and has performed flawlessly so far. Good rain gear is not cheap, expect to spend up to $500 or more for a full suit, but it is definitely worth it.
Take an adventure in front of the fireplace
Okay, this is from the category of shameless self-promotion. I recently was lucky enough to have my first mystery novel published. It is called “The Cascade Killer.” Set right here in Central Washington, the book follows a local game warden and his trusty Labrador retriever, as they track a serial killer in the mountains west of Yakima. Along the way they run into a few interesting characters and visit several recognizable local businesses and many area lakes, trails, roads and other landmarks. Available at Inklings Bookstore and at several local ACE Hardware stores for $16.75.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com