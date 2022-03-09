Fishing and kids just seem to go together. They’re a natural. Like peanut butter and jelly.
Not as many kids are getting into fishing like they once did though. Which is a real shame. Because most kids who get a chance to try fishing will go back to it. And, unlike many other sports, fishing is something a person can do their whole life. When someone learns how to fish when they are young, chances are they’ll be hooked for life.
That’s not to say that fishing isn’t still a very popular sport, because it is. In fact, it is the third most popular participation sport in the country. And during the past two pandemic years, more and more people had time, or took the time, to go fishing.
I think back to the days when I was growing up. It was a lot different then. No, most of us weren’t walking five miles to school through a foot of snow, but things were different.
In the 1960s, there wasn’t all that much to do. We played Y-league baseball for a few weeks in the summer, and the rest of the year we went to school, watched some really bad TV shows on one of three channels, and on the weekends or during the summer, when we weren’t playing baseball, we went fishing.
There were no computer games, or smart phones on which to text our friends. When we got bored, we’d grab our fishing poles, hop on our bikes and off we’d go down to the creek.
We would spend hours at the creek. And no, not all of the time was spent fishing. We’d hunt grasshoppers for bait, or we’d look for crawdads, or frogs, or snakes or whatever else we might be able to find.
There were no AAU summer, fall, winter and spring basketball leagues to fill our days. There was no Internet, or on-demand movies, just lots of free time to go and do things. Things like fishing.
If we couldn’t get there by walking, or better yet, on our bikes, then one of us would talk a parent into driving us somewhere to fish. We’d go to Bachelor’s Creek down by the airport, or to Cowiche Creek. We would even go to the Naches River and try our luck.
Half the time we would come home wet to the waist. The other half we would come home wet to the top of our head. And most of the time we would catch fish.
It wasn’t just the fishing that kept us going back, it was also the adventure that each trip provided. I learned a great deal about fishing during those excursions, more through trial and error than anything.
I also learned about life.
In the spring we would see new life everywhere. Sometimes, though, we’d find a small bird or animal that had died for one reason or another. We learned death was part of life, too.
It was during those days that I also learned about conservation. We quickly discovered that it was much easier, and a lot more fun, to release a fish to be caught another day, rather than trying to drag the thing home to maybe be eaten before freezer burn destroyed it.
Kids nowadays just have so much going on. Even for the little ones, there are all kinds of things for them to do. And if the sports and activities don’t overlap, one runs right into the other without so much as a week off for rest.
Not that all these other opportunities are bad. Sports are great for kids. They learn lots about winning and losing. They learn about sportsmanship. And, maybe, most importantly, they get exercise and time away from technology.
There is a concern we may not be teaching our kids how to relax and just have fun. To me, that’s what fishing is. There is no pressure to catch a fish or do really well. If you had fun, then it was a great day.
I took my sons fishing whenever I could. I didn’t make them go with me, but luckily, they liked to go. They liked to catch fish, but if the fishing was slow, they enjoyed doing other things, too. They threw rocks into the lake, raced sticks on the water, and they took some pretty awesome naps. There’s nothing like the water lapping against the sides, while the waves gently rock the boat, in the warmth of the morning sun, to put you to sleep. Especially after a pre-dawn wake-up call.
There have never been more things for kids to do than right now. Some are good and some not so good. Sure, fishing isn’t for everyone. But the statistics don’t lie. There is a reason that fishing is still one of the most popular participation sports around.
Fishing and kids go together. Hopefully the kids in your life get a chance to give it a try.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.
