July is here, and with its arrival comes a whole host of fishing opportunities for anglers wanting to get out and enjoy the summer weather.
The first options locally are the lakes and streams. Most of the local lakes and ponds have been planted with trout in the last month or so, and several of the higher lakes like Dog Lake and Lost Lake have been planted within the last couple of weeks.
If they haven’t been hammered too hard, there still should be plenty of trout to catch.
The big reservoirs in the mountains will be putting out kokanee in the days ahead. Rimrock, Bumping and Keechelus all have landlocked salmon in them, and even though the little landlocked salmon run on the small side, they offer anglers some fun fishing and some good eating if you can catch enough of them.
The local rivers and creeks have been open to fishing for just over a month now, and depending on the rainfall in the mountains, they should be dropping into fishing shape. The Naches has been running very muddy due to rains up near Bumping Lake and the Schneider Springs fire of two years ago. But it should be clearing soon.
Each of the local streams fall under varying regulations, so check the rules before you hit any of them.
Warmwater enthusiasts have plenty of opportunities, too. The lower Yakima River should still be productive for smallmouth bass, and a few anglers with the know-how and the desire will catch a catfish or two in that part of the river, too.
Of course, the Columbia River is home to all kinds of fish, including both smallmouth and largemouth bass, along with lots of walleye. Anywhere there are rocky shorelines, that is where you will find the smallmouth.
Largemouth bass, while not as prolific in the big river, can be found in the sloughs down around Paterson.
Walleye lurk throughout the Columbia from below Portland up to the Canadian border. Some good walleye waters include the area below McNary Dam near Hermiston, and below the John Day Dam near Biggs.
The walleyes that are being caught now aren’t terribly big, but they are decent eating size. No-catch limits on the Columbia allow anglers to catch enough walleyes and bass for a great fish fry.
Other hotspots for warmwater species include Potholes Reservoir and Moses Lake, up in the Columbia Basin. Both of those lakes also offer some decent fishing for perch and crappie.
Further north, anglers will find good populations of bass and walleye in Banks Lake and in Lake Roosevelt. While the focus on those lakes now seems to be the warmwater species, Roosevelt offers some fishing for trout and kokanee.
The fishing has been hit and miss there, but those putting in the time and effort are catching some beautiful fish.
Kokanee fishing at Lake Chelan still is hot. The fish started biting in early spring and just continue to offer anglers some good fishing.
The only issue with fishing for the landlocked sockeye salmon there now is you really need to be out on the lake with lines in the water at first light. Like before five o’clock a.m.! Wait too long, the fish go deep, and the pleasure boaters and jet skis take over for some fun in the sun.
If a bigger version of some salmon species is more your style, there are literally tens of thousands of summer chinook and sockeye salmon running up the Columbia right now.
Last week, officials from Washington and Oregon shut down fishing for summer chinook on the Columbia River from Priest Rapids Dam down to Astoria, Ore., because the run numbers are returning in lower numbers than anticipated.
But on July 1, the Columbia above Priest Rapids Dam opened to summer chinook fishing, and based on photos on social media, anglers did quite well at spots on the big river around Wenatchee.
Sockeye fishing also opened above Priest Rapids. Sockeye are tough to catch in most parts of the Columbia because they are in such a hurry to make it upstream, but there are opportunities to catch them below some of the dams on the upper Columbia where fishing is allowed.
The catching for both the summer chinook and sockeye gets easier when the salmon hit the waters near Brewster, where they tend to hold waiting to make their final migration upriver to spawn.
Shad continue to roll up the Columbia in amazing numbers, and anglers still have a shot at catching one or two or 20 below John Day and McNary dams.
July is here, and the fishing is good. The only problem is trying to figure out just what to fish for, where to fish, and how to make the time to do as much of it as you can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.