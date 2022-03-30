Today is the last day you’ll be able to use your 2021 Washington State hunting and fishing license. Tomorrow, you will need a brand shiny new license in your pocket if you plan on doing any fishing.
I purchased my new licenses last week. Without any hunt applications for special permits, the total price for my combination hunting and fishing license, including deer and elk, upland game, a migratory bird permit, freshwater fishing, a two-pole endorsement and a vehicle access pass, was $165.80.
With plans for doing some salmon fishing on the Columbia down by Cathlamet tomorrow through Monday, I hope I can start making the investment in the license pay off.
Of course, the license is no guarantee of success. It just gives us a chance to go do what we love to do. In that way, trying to justify the expense of the license is pretty easy. When you start working out how much a pound of that fish, or grouse, or deer costs, well, it becomes a fool’s errand. Believe me, I’ve tried.
This year, with the incredibly stupid-high gas prices, every outdoor pursuit is going to be that much more expensive. Still, tens of thousands of Washingtonians will pay the price for a chance to spend some time in the woods, or on the waters.
For some reason, I started saving my old hunting and fishing licenses many years ago. And, I also have kept a record of some of the fish, fowl and big game I have taken in our fair state over the years. Let me tell you, the white-tailed buck I shot in 1992 was way less expensive than one I might shoot this fall.
I know, inflation, right?
The thing that ticks me off is, as I look at my records, I shot 40 rooster pheasants in the Yakima Valley in 1982. I think an upland bird license in those days was maybe $12. I couldn’t find the license for that year, but I know it was in that neighborhood somewhere.
Last year, with a small game license that cost $40.50 ($22 if you purchased it in combination with a big game license) I shot two roosters. Just like cereal, crackers and bags of mini-candy bars, every year it seems you pay more and get less.
Yes, I probably don’t hunt as hard as I did when I was 26, but I can tell you there were way more pheasants around back then. And if you really want to hear a sad tale, talk to some of the old-time hunters who chased pheasants in the 1960s. The Yakima Valley was home to one of the biggest populations of pheasants in the state.
Not that I am complaining. Well, maybe I am a little. But it is still nice to have the opportunity. Last year I took my black Lab Bailey down onto the Yakama Reservation for many hunts. Like many older hunters will tell you, it’s just nice to get out. I really enjoy watching the dog doing what she was born and bred to do. And, boy does she love it.
If I wanted to just shoot birds, I’d pass on buying a hunting license and go spend that money at a put-and-take shooting preserve.
While I opted to purchase items from column A and column B in buying my licenses for the coming year, there is another option that might fit the really active outdoors person.
The WDFW is offering the full meal deal again this year. It is called the outdoors package and it includes: freshwater, saltwater, shellfish and seaweed; two-pole endorsement; Puget Sound Dungeness crab endorsement; deer, elk, bear, cougar and small game license; migratory bird permit; migratory bird hunt authorization; two turkey tags; plus bear and cougar tags. All that for the low, low price of $229.68. Cheese is extra.
I haven’t done the math, but buying the sportsman package will save a few bucks if you are going to be picking or pulling or whatever you do to harvest seaweed, fishing from the sound to the Snake River, and hunting just about everything our state has to offer.
It sounds like the new hunting regulations will be available online in the next couple of weeks, and the printed version of the regs will be out in early May. The new turkey hunting regulations are available now. The spring turkey season opens on April 15.
Special hunt applications will be available in April, with a deadline for submitting the apps sometime in May. The WDFW website doesn’t give an exact date yet, but last year the deadline for application was May 26.
Hunters who want to try for a multi-season deer or elk permit, which would allow them, if drawn, to hunt deer or elk with any weapon during the appropriate seasons, need to have those applications in today.
All hunting and fishing licenses, tags, applications, permits etc. can be purchased online, or at a number of different dealers around our area.
Just remember, if you are heading out fishing tomorrow, or in the days ahead, you will need a new license.
