I was climbing up the gradual incline of a snow-covered hill, traversing through some young pine trees when I looked up and there it was. I had been hunting all morning, and finally, my patience was being rewarded.
It wasn’t big, but it was big enough.
When I got to my intended target, I shook the snow off and poof, the fir blossomed into the perfect Christmas tree. A little work with my tree saw and I was soon dragging my prize the half mile back to the truck.
This is the time of year for another type of hunting. It is an outing the whole family can enjoy, and when you throw in a little sledding, and roasting some hot dogs and marshmallows over a fire, it will be a day the kids will remember forever.
Going to the mountains to find your own tree has been a longtime tradition for many Central Washington families, but evidently it is even more popular this year. According to Jason Christianson, who operates the Oak Creek Hardware in Naches, where many people pick up their Christmas Tree permits, 2020 has been a banner year for tree permit sales.
“We usually sell about a thousand permits in a season,” Christianson said. “This year we have already sold 1,100, and I’m guessing we’ll sell another 300 more before Christmas.”
It used to be that you could pick up the permits at the Forest Service headquarters in Naches, but now the permits are all sold through dealers such as Oak Creek Hardware and BiMart in Yakima. The permits are $10 apiece and let you cut whatever tree you’d like for your holiday home.
On that subject, there are several different types of evergreens out there and you will want to double check the tree you have selected before you pack it home. One year I found what I thought was the perfect tree. It was full, and straight and the branches were very even. It looked like a Douglas fir, but when I got it home and started getting it ready for the tree stand the thing attacked me.
I thought I had disturbed a bee hive hidden within the branches, but no, it was just the needles. They were as prickly as a cactus and made placing the lights and ornaments on its limbs almost impossible.
I don’t know if it was a spruce or a hemlock, but it wasn’t the Douglas fir that I thought I had cut, with the soft, friendly needles.
Another tip for first-time wild Christmas tree hunters. The forests of the Pacific Northwest are vast, with all kinds of really big trees. When you are considering a tree to cut, just remember it will look small next to all the other trees. But the thing needs to fit in your living room. It is quite common to underestimate the height of the tree.
Yes, you can always lop some of the trunk off the bottom, but sometimes that changes the look of the tree.
Speaking of cutting, don’t forget some kind of cutting tool if you are heading to the hills to find that perfect tree. Just because Clark Griswold was able to pull his tree up by the roots and strap it to the roof of the family truckster, that will not work in real life.
A small limb saw will work just fine, and the last few years I have actually packed my battery-powered reciprocating saw. It works great.
A few other things to take along on a Christmas tree cutting outing include some firewood if you are going to roast some hot dogs and make smores. Yes, the mountains are full of dead wood, but most of it is covered in snow making it too wet to light and hard to find.
And, take a first aid kit. One year, many years ago, we headed to the hills to cut a tree with some friends and at some point during an attempt to cut some sticks for roasting hot dogs, my buddy Doug Jewett slipped with his very sharp knife and sliced right through some leather gloves and into one of his fingers. If I remember right the blade tapped bone.
Anyway, there was a little cursing and lots of bloods. Thankfully we had a first aid kit with some bandages and we were able to halt the bleeding long enough for the kids to toast a marshmallow.
Take plenty of water and food, and it is always a good idea to have some dry clothes along as well. A shovel and some chains for the rig are a good idea too, depending on how high up in the mountains to go.
Our family has many fun Christmas tree hunting memories. There have been trees too tall, trees too fat, trees too prickly and trees too sparse. There have even been a couple that were, well, just about perfect. No matter, every one has worked just fine as our tree that year and the excursion into the mountains to find that tree just adds to the holiday experience.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com