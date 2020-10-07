The early fall weather has been spectacular and with it has come some awesome fishing opportunities. Yes, October brings with it many hunting seasons, but sometimes the fishing is good enough that it becomes a priority.
Right now anglers are having some excellent success fishing for upriver bright chinook and coho salmon on portions of the Columbia River. The returns of fall chinook are far exceeding the preseason forecast and anglers are taking advantage of the good numbers of fish migrating upriver.
The best fishing now is in the portion of the Columbia known as the Hanford Reach. Big chinook, some pushing 35-pounds, have been taken in recent days by anglers trolling above and below the Vernita bridge. Most anglers are trolling with plugs such as SpinFish or Super Baits filled with tuna behind a 360 flasher for their fish. Some will use downriggers to get the lures down to where the fish are holding, while others will use 12- to 16-ounce lead weights.
Other anglers are fishing near the Tri-Cities at the mouth of the Yakima River and having some good luck.
And, farther downstream, anglers working at the mouth of the Klickitat River have been catching both chinook and coho salmon. As the chinook run progresses up the Columbia, anglers at the mouth of the Klickitat and upstream into the Klickitat River, will be finding more coho in their catch.
Out in the Columbia at the Klickitat, anglers are using 3.5 Hildebrandt spinners along with SpinFish and Super Baits behind 11-inch rotating flashers to catch their fish. Up in the Klickitat, smaller diving plugs such as Wiggle Warts, Fat Wigglers and Mag Lips in bright colors will catch fish.
Early fall is an excellent time to catch walleye and bass too, depending on where you fish.
On the Columbia the walleye, and bass too, to some extent, gorge themselves on the millions of young shad that are migrating out to the ocean. If you can find the right plug that matches the hatch, you can catch the walleye fairly easily when the shad first start down the river. Good plugs right now are Flicker Shads and Mag Lips, that have a good darting, swimming action.
Later, after the walleye have literally had their fill of baby shad, they go off the bite, and it may be another few weeks before they get hungry enough to eat again.
But, on some of the reservoirs in Eastern Washington, where there is no run of baby shad, the walleye get and stay very active feeding up for the longer, colder winter months ahead.
Potholes, Moses Lake, Banks, and Lake Roosevelt all have good populations of walleye, and they are often times underfished this time of year as anglers switch over to hunting, or just stop fishing for the year.
Worm harness rigs will still work well for the next month or two until the water gets so cold that the walleye become lethargic. Then, switching to a jig is often the best way to go.
Smallmouth bass, too, are getting ready for near hibernation during the winter and are feeding voraciously. Small spinners such as a Rooster Tail or Vibric Rooster Tail will work on smallmouth, either trolled, or cast and into the shorelines and retrieved. Jigs with a curly-tailed grub will work as well.
Good spinner and jig colors are black, brown, grey, and white. Best sizes are 1/6 and 1/4-ounce.
Most of the local lakes and ponds have been pretty well fished-out by this time of year, but there are still some lakes that are worth fishing if you are looking for a trout or two. This is a great time to fish Dog Lake up near White Pass.
And, if you are looking for a true trophy trout, anglers working the Columbia below Grand Coulee Dam, in the waters known as Rufus Woods, have been regularly catching large triploid rainbows. The big fish have been hitting up near the net pens and are weighing anywhere from five to eight pounds.
The Colville Indians have been planting tens of thousands of the triploids in the river and the fish have grown steadily. The limit is only two trout per day, but when you catch a couple five-pounders you have something for sure.
Anglers have been having the best luck by fishing bait, either Power Bait or salad shrimp with a marshmallow, just off the bottom. Later in the year another good technique is the drift along close to shore and pitch Rooster Tails into the shoreline, just like you might if you were fishing for bass.
Finally, it is just about time to start fishing for the triploids at Lake Roosevelt. Last year the bite really came on in late October and all through November the fishing was really good. Again, with tens of thousands of fish being planted in the big reservoir, this year should be just as good.
Yes, it is definitely hunting season, but the fish are biting now, too. Making it all the more difficult on deciding just what to do.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com