It’s looking like it is going to be slim pickins for anglers hoping to catch a prized spring chinook salmon or two this year. At least it will be for those anglers who like to fish at some popular spots on tributaries in the mid-Columbia. Late last week officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that several tributaries will either be closed, or seasons will be cut.
Even though they really have no idea how many adult hatchery salmon will actually return in the next few months, fishery managers have preemptively closed fishing on the Wind River and reduced the daily bag and season length in Drano Lake, to help ensure hatcheries can collect the necessary fish for their future juvenile stocking programs.
Drano will open for fishing on March 16 and will close on May 5. Daily limit will be one hatchery spring chinook per angler per day. As of Tuesday, no chinook salmon had been counted at Bonneville, so it is looking like it will be a while before Drano is worth fishing.
The past several years, the spring salmon run has trended later and later. Some of the best fishing has come in the first few weeks of May. So, if it is another late-arriving run, opportunities, even at Drano, are going to be limited.
The predicted runs of 1,200 adults to the Wind River is the lowest since 2000, and the preseason forecast for Drano Lake is 3,900 springers. That would be the third lowest run since 2000. The entire lower Columbia is expected to see low returns this spring. The 2021 preseason forecast of 75,200 upriver spring Chinook would be the second-lowest return between 2000 and 2020.
Of course, spring salmon fishing is already open on the lower Columbia River. Which, when you think about it, could have as much of an impact on the runs at the Wind or Drano as anything. The fish prognosticators never really know how many fish are going to return until they start seeing the counts at the various dams on the Columbia and other rivers.
It smacks of the proverbial counting your chickens before they hatch. The states are letting anglers fish for Wind River and Drano Lake fish in the lower Columbia, with very little idea of how that might affect their needs at the hatchery.
Don’t get me wrong. I get it. Spring chinook salmon are extremely popular fish to catch. They are arguably the best-eating salmon in the world. So, many, many anglers want a spring salmon season.
Then there is the economics of the fishery. Every year thousands and thousands of angler trips are added up in the waters below Bonneville on the Columbia. Salmon means business. The states of Oregon and Washington want to sell fishing licenses. Fishing tackle dealers want to sell rods and reels and line and lures. And there are dozens and dozens of guides who rely on the fishery as part of their annual income.
There is a definite need for the hatcheries to get the returning adults to boost their egg production, ultimately producing more hatchery fish. Knowing that, makes a limited spring salmon season worth the sacrifices.
Officials want to release even more juveniles, so they need even more adults fish to ultimately return to add to their egg collection. The reduced bag limit and earlier closure at Drano Lake, for example, is expected to allow approximately 600 additional fish to return to the hatchery for spawning.
The hatcheries at the Wind River, and on the Little White Salmon, which feeds Drano Lake, release a combined 2.2 million juvenile salmon every year. Returns to both of the hatcheries have struggled the past several years.
There are a hundred reasons for the low salmon returns. Poor ocean conditions and predation of the small salmon on their migration out to the ocean by predatory fish and birds among the most often discussed. Throw in the mortality at each dam they have to pass and you can see how one million salmon going to the ocean dwindles to one thousand returning.
In addition to the changes to the Drano Lake and Wind River fisheries, other tributaries seeing reduced limits or closures include the Kalama, Cowlitz, and Klickitat rivers. These fishery reductions on these rivers have also been put in place because of the low adult returns and the need for hatchery bloodstock.
If you like to catch and eat spring chinook salmon, this is definitely going to be a tough year. There are going to be a few opportunities, but unless a huge number of returning fish surprise everyone, which isn’t likely, this might be a year to try for walleye or kokanee during April and May.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.