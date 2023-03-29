For many years, one of the best Christmas presents I received from my parents was my annual hunting and fishing license.
They knew the gift of the license would be well-received and that, unlike a new sweater or shirt that I may or may not like, the license would be used, and used often.
Back then, the license was good for a calendar year, and there was a good chance that come New Year’s Day, I would be out chasing ducks or fishing for whitefish, and would need the license.
Somewhere along the line, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife went away from licenses that were good from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, which never made much sense to my tiny brain.
Evidently, you can still buy someone a hunting and fishing license for Christmas, but just like giving a kid a bike for Christmas during a snowy Central Washington winter, it won’t be used for months.
I bring all this up because come this Saturday, April 1, all hunters and anglers will need a new license to participate in their chosen outdoor pursuits. Buying a new license is fairly easy. You can go online and get what you need, or you can go to a local license dealer.
There are many options when you go to buy your licenses. Maybe the easiest, but most expensive, is to purchase the full meal deal, better known as the Outdoors Package.
The package gives the buyer a freshwater, saltwater, shellfish and seaweed fishing licenses; a two-pole endorsement; a Puget Sound Dungeness crab endorsement; a hunting license good for deer, elk, cougar, bear and most small game; a migratory bird permit, a migratory bird hunt authorization; two turkey tags; plus a bear, cougar, deer and elk tag.
You can get all of this for the low, low price of $229.68. But wait, there’s more. If you go to a licensed dealer, they will throw in a handy plastic folding holder that is not quite big enough to hold all the paperwork that will be handed to you when you buy the Outdoors Package.
I once measured all of the licenses, tags, punch cards and permits needed to hunt in our beautiful state and it was over three feet long.
I believe there is a small discount to buy all that stuff in one big package, versus buying each license and tag separately, but I’m not smart enough to do that math.
After looking at all that comes in the package, I had to ask myself, when would I realistically be going out to harvest seaweed?
First of all, I get seasick, so just the thought of venturing out into the swells of the Pacific Ocean to find edible seaweed makes me nauseous. Secondly, I would have to be near starvation, like those people on the TV show Alone, to be desperate enough to eat seaweed.
Not that there is anything wrong with harvesting and eating seaweed. If that is what you are into, more power to you.
By the way, I’ve looked around in the regulations, and I can’t find anywhere what the limit is on seaweed. There is a whole ocean or two full of the stuff, so it has to be generous.
Oh, and for you seaweed folks, just an FYI: There is a massive blob of seaweed, 5,000 miles long, 400 miles wide, weighing over six million tons, making a beeline toward Florida and the Gulf of Mexico at this very moment. It’s a seaweed picker’s dream come true!
The state offers other license package options as well. You can buy one of several different hunting packages depending on what you plan on pursuing.
It has been years since I purchased the bear and cougar hunting option. Not that I have anything against hunting bears or cougars, I’m just not into it. I would, however, shoot a cougar or a bear if I thought my life, or someone else’s life, was in danger, tag or no tag.
If you are not a hunter, there are several fishing license options available. The one that interests me most is the senior citizen discounted fishing license.
Unfortunately, that isn’t an option for me...yet. Evidently, even though the age for virtually every other senior citizen discount in this country is 65 (some are 60, or even 55), our state isn’t willing to give us oldsters any kind of a break on our fishing license fees until we turn 70.
I hope I still am able to go fishing when I’m old enough for the discount.
By the way, when you turn 70 it only costs $7.50 to go gather up some seaweed.
So, April 1 is the hunting and fishing license new year. No fooling. If you are planning on going out any time after that, you will need the new license.
Sadly, the days of a $6 fishing license and a $12 hunting license that came on one small piece of paper you could easily fold and fit into your wallet, and might be under the Christmas tree, are a thing of the past. Gone, too, are the days when you could go pick up a nice piece of seaweed without needing a license. I miss those days.
