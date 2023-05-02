It is finally feeling like spring around here, and if you are a spring salmon lover, like I am, it is REALLY feeling like spring.
Ever since I caught my first spring chinook salmon at the mouth of the Wind River back in the early 1980’s, I have been a fanatic about catching what is arguably the finest sport fish in the Northwest. The hard-fighting chinook are also just about it when it comes to the very best salmon to eat.
So, like thousands of others around the region, I have been watching the fish counts at Bonneville Dam, and when the numbers started to grow early last week, some buddies and I loaded up our gear and headed down to the mid-Columbia.
Trying to catch a springer at the Wind or Drano before there are 500 fish a day coming up over the dam is definitely iffy. But there is always a chance.
It took three days of fishing before we landed one. My buddy Doug Jewett christened his new boat by landing a fat springer.
The next day, Chris Daniels and I caught our limits, which is one fish a piece at the Wind, in a matter of 45 minutes. It was crazy how quickly it happened.
Hoping for a repeat performance, I fished with Merle Shuyler on Friday and we put 10 hours in without so much as a bump. That’s not true. Merle did have a hit late in the day.
Even when there are 5,000 salmon a day coming up through the ladders, catching a spring chinook is never easy. I’ve read several articles that say that spring chinook bite readily and are not that hard to catch. I wholeheartedly disagree.
I know anglers who have put in five, six, seven days of fishing before they caught a springer. The best philosophy in that situation is to just keep fishing, because sooner or later your number is going to come up.
Sure, it helps to try different colors of lures, or spinner blades, or flashers. And trying different trolling speeds will help. But the main thing is you just need to persevere.
Years ago, the only way to catch a springer was to troll a diving, wiggling plug. Magnum Wiggle Warts in fluorescent orange, red or pink were the thing.
Although I’ve caught many springers on Hawg Bosses, Fat Wiggglers, and FlatFish, too.
And if everyone only used plugs today, that’s what all the fish would be caught on.
The techniques have evolved over the past 40 years. Now most everyone trolls big rotating flashers, or Fish Flash, ahead of a spinner tipped with a prawn or shrimp.
A dropper weight is added above the flasher to help take the whole outfit down to where the fish are.
I long for the old plug fishing days, because when you hooked a fish, it was just you on one end of the line, and a salmon on the other. Now, with the flasher and bait rigging there are about nine connections and four things flopping, and spinning, and waving around between you and the fish when it gets to the surface.
Many times, the flasher and weight are working against each other, either giving the fish slack line, or pulling the hook away from the salmon’s mouth.
It is what it is. The fish we caught last week were all on the flasher and prawn spinner rigs.
With the laws allowing two rods per angler, I will often put a MagLip or another diving plug out on my second rod, and occasionally it will pick up a fish. Often enough that it is worth having one out there.
Making sure you have good bait and all the right rigging is a hassle for sure. But when everything works as it is supposed to, you have one incredible eating fish.
I fished four days last week for one salmon. With the price of gas, plus the cost of all the gear I have purchased in the last few months at Ace Hardware, I don’t even want to guess how much per pound that salmon cost me.
But when I grilled up a piece of the fish I caught last Thursday for dinner the next night, I’d have to say it was worth every penny.
As you read this I am back down in the Columbia Gorge, putting my time in, trying to catch another one of these fabulous salmon. Retirement has its benefits for sure.
Fishing all this week, and maybe all of next will definitely give me a chance to put another spring salmon or two on my punch card. If I really get lucky, maybe I’ll get a few.
It can be grueling and tiresome, and sometimes the stinking things will make you want to give up fishing all together. But the one thing I’ve learned in the past 40 years, spring chinook salmon will bite when they bite, and if you want the best chance to have salmon for dinner on Sunday evening, you need to put your time in.
It is feeling like spring. Time to go spring salmon fishing.
