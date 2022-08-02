During the summer, hunting dogs don’t have much to do.
So most of them just sleep. At least that is what my black Lab Bailey does.
Now, to be fair, she doesn’t sleep all the time. Sometimes, including at first daylight when I would prefer to be sleeping myself, she will wake me to go out so she can do her first perimeter check of the day of our little orchard.
It has been a particularly busy summer around our place. Bailey has been protecting us from all kinds of four-legged creatures that have all of a sudden decided our orchard is where they need to be.
Maybe it’s the heat. Maybe it is just the time of year. Whatever it is, we’re being invaded from all directions.
We have always had ground squirrels and rock chucks as neighbors. For most of the year they keep to themselves. Some of the time though, they become very annoying.
The rock chucks pretty much go nocturnal during these hot summer days, so we don’t see them much. I suspect they are out in our orchard, though, because when Bailey and I go for our early morning walk, she is especially interested in all kinds of scents in the sometimes-dewy grass.
The fat marmots don’t seem to be doing much damage, so if they don’t bother me, I won’t bother them. Bailey would love to chase them, however. They’re just not there when she is.
The ground squirrels, on the other hand, are a bit more daring. When they started moving into my cherry trees and eating my cherries, that’s when I drew the line.
Even though they live in the ground, the gray diggers, as they are commonly known around these parts, can climb a tree as adeptly as their forest-dwelling cousins.
Bailey, ever vigilant, figured out the squirrels can be found in the trees, and when we first moved up to our little orchard, she started climbing the trees, too. Not that it did much good.
The squirrels were quicker and more agile, and Bailey would be left standing on a limb with nothing to show for her efforts.
Today, Bailey stays on the ground and stalks the trees waiting for a gray digger to break for their holes in the rocks. Still, the bushy-tailed critters will make a clean run. It is great fun for Bailey, who, with amazing patience and persistence, will go after them day after day after day.
In the past month, we’ve had two new additions to the four-legged friends who have decided this is a great place to put down stakes.
The first is a cute little cottontail rabbit. Despite continual runs through the orchard with Bailey hot on its heels, the rabbit frequently comes out to dine on the grass and dandelions under the trees.
Bailey enjoys the daily chases, but to date she has never gotten close to the bunny.
In fact, I think the cottontail finds the game of chase enjoyable as well. One time Bailey was dozing in the shade in the lawn, and the bunny hopped up to within 10 yards or so of the black dog and just sat there staring at her.
Bailey must have felt the rabbit’s stare, or caught the bunny’s scent, because she was up in an instant and the chase was on. The rabbit runs effortlessly, zigging and zagging in and around the evergreen trees and almost always will lose Bailey at the first one.
She thinks the rabbit is still under the tree, but the bunny has gone right out the other side and will sit off in the distance and watch as Bailey circles the tree.
By the way, I have no idea what Bailey would do if she ever caught a squirrel or rabbit, but so far that hasn’t been a concern.
The other rodent who moved in uninvited and made a total pest of itself was a packrat. It decided that living in the engine compartment of my Toyota Tundra would be something worth doing.
Frankly, I never would have known the thing was living there, but Bailey detected the rat and worried at the front end of the truck endlessly. When I opened the hood of the truck, I found that the little pest had chewed much of the lining of the firewall off, and had built a nice little nest next to the battery.
That meant war in my book, so off to the hardware store I went, procuring a couple of rat traps. I situated them in the truck and hoped for the best.
The little bugger was smart and got the peanut butter twice without getting caught. One time the trap had been sprung and there was just the tiniest amount of packrat fur on the bar. Missed him by that much.
The third time was a charm, though. For me, and for Bailey, who actually climbed up onto the engine when the hood was open looking for the rat.
We discovered the ugly little critter had moved into its last truck engine.
When Bailey isn’t worrying rat-inhabited vehicles or playing tag with her new long-eared friend, she will be for digging gophers and moles in the orchard. It is so much fun for her, I just let her dig. Occasionally, much to her delight, and mine too, she will catch one of those.
I’ve come to the conclusion that every dog should live in the country. There are so many more things to chase and smell.
I think Bailey would agree. While she most assuredly would prefer hunting for pheasants and retrieving ducks, the creatures living amongst us definitely help keep her from getting bored until hunting season arrives.
