Even though the triple digit temperatures wouldn’t indicate it, the summer will start slipping away here fairly soon. In the days and weeks ahead, hunters and anglers will have some new and hopefully fruitful opportunities.
In just over two weeks some of the early hunting seasons will get underway. The early deer archery seasons gets started on September 1, as will the always popular dove hunting season. The early archery elk season is set for August 11 and grouse hunting will get started on September 15.
If you are a hunter who likes to pursue any of these activities, now is the time to get ready. Hunters who have the most success are the ones who practice shooting ahead of the season and they do the necessary scouting to find places to hunt where the birds or animals might be.
Even though the hot daytime temperatures make it difficult, It is definitely time to start preparing your body for the rigors of the hunt. Walking or jogging now, will make that hike up the mountain that much easier a month from now.
While some of the early hunting seasons are just around the corner, there are all kinds of fishing opportunities available now, and anglers are catching fish in several spots around the state. But what has many folks pumped, is the forecast for the fall salmon season. Biologists are predicting that a half million fall chinook salmon will return to the Columbia River this fall. Some of those fish are already swimming up the river.
A good portion of those fall salmon are expected to be upriver bright chinook destined for the Hanford Reach area of the Columbia. That portion of the river between the Tri-Cities and Priest Rapids dam provides some of the very best salmon fishing in the country, and this year should be a great one.
Fall chinook are traditionally the largest of all the salmon running in the Columbia, and every year fish of over 40 pounds are taken by anglers. In the past some of the fall chinook have actually tipped the scale at over 60 pounds.
Anglers are already catching some chinook at the mouth of the Columbia in the Buoy 10 fishery near Astoria. So far the fishing has been a bit sporadic there, with anglers catching their limits one day, and then struggle to catch even a fish or two the next.
Some of the guides working the mouth of the Columbia are taking their clients out into the ocean where they have been having some excellent luck finding limits of coho salmon. The fishing inside the mouth will pick up in the next few days for sure as the fish start working their way into the river for their big spawning run.
It is still a bit early based on the counts at Bonneville, but a few fall chinook are already to some popular fishing holes in the mid-Columbia, such as Drano Lake and at the mouth of the White Salmon River. A few hard-core anglers who like to fish these spots have already taken an upriver bright or two, but the fishing has been, for the most part, slow.
The chinook run over Bonneville will just continue to build in the next few weeks when we should see some incredible days of tens of thousands of fish swimming up the fish ladders.
Later in August and into September anglers will also get a crack at the salmon at the mouth of the Klickitat River as the fish move up river. The fishing usually picks up around the first of September when the salmon arrive in bigger numbers and hold where the Klickitat dumps cooler waters into the big river.
Right behind the big run of chinook, an even bigger run of coho salmon is being predicted. Over a million coho are forecast to be returning to the Columbia.
Anglers catch good numbers of coho in the lower Columbia, but later in September and into October local anglers fish for coho at the mouth of the Klickitat River with good success.
This year, because of the huge run of fall chinook expected, the fall salmon season on the Columbia from the Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco to Priest Rapids Dam should be excellent. Again, depending on what happens with the run count here in the next couple of weeks, fishing can actually be good in this part of the river in early September.
It is shaping up to be a fabulous fall for salmon anglers in the region, with plenty of fish to go after. And, while there is still officially a month of summer left, some of the traditional fall pursuits, including the first hunting seasons of the year are only a couple weeks away. Based on some of the early predictions it is hard not to look forward to them with great anticipation.
