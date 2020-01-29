Every year during the early days of February the first spring chinook salmon of the year is caught in the lower Columbia River. It is one of the first signs that spring is not too far away, giving hope to anglers near and far that another year of frustration and fun will soon be here.
Actually, very few anglers, if any, from Central Washington fish for those early salmon. It’s a long drive, and the fish this early are few and far between. Most every year the angler who catches the first salmon is from the Portland/Vancouver area.
That’s not to say that any of us couldn’t get down there and spend some time trying to find that proverbial needle in a haystack. Someone wins the Lotto every now and then, right?
To date there have been five spring chinook over Bonneville Dam. That leaves about 81,695 spring salmon to come, if the prognosticators are anywhere close to their pre-season prediction of 81,700 to return to the Columbia and tributaries above Bonneville.
The bulk of the salmon run will hit around the end of April and into the first couple weeks of May, but it still gets all of us salmon fanatics revved up a bit seeing some are already in the river. And in the next couple weeks, some lucky angler will have caught one of the prized fish.
If that’s not enough, spring time temperatures make it easy to start daydreaming of other spring things … like turkey hunting and trout fishing.
Unfortunately, even though it doesn’t seem like it right now, we are still in the dead of winter. So those pursuits, along with some serious salmon fishing, are still over two months away.
But if the higher temperatures are getting you antsy to do something outdoors, there are some other options. During my fall bird hunting in the lower Yakima Valley, I noticed several places where the Eurasian collared doves have landed in mass. The doves, which arrived in the Valley about a decade ago, now can be found in many places around the region. And, since these are a non-native, invasive species, the doves can be hunted anytime of the year.
Eurasian doves are slightly larger than mourning doves, are lighter in color, and have a distinctive black collar around the back of their neck. But they taste much like our native mourning doves.
If you are looking for some challenging wing shooting now that the main hunting seasons are all done, look for a roosting or feeding area where the collared doves congregate. And if you are successful you’ll have some pretty tasty meat for the barbecue.
The duck and goose hunting seasons closed this past Sunday, but if you have a youth hunter, or are former or active military, the State of Washington is offering one more day to hunt waterfowl.
This Saturday, February 1, for the first time ever, a special one-day waterfowl hunt has been added for veterans, active military members, and youth hunters. This special hunt includes all regular waterfowl season opportunities, including coot, all ducks, and all allowable geese.
All bag limits will be the same as those allowed during the regular season with a single day possession limit.
State wildlife areas that allow waterfowl hunting access will remain open for this special hunt. Additionally, the following USFWS national wildlife refuges in our region will remain open in designated areas including the Toppenish, McNary, Umatilla and Hanford Reach National Monument refuges.
Youth waterfowl hunters must be accompanied by an adult at least 18-years-old who is not hunting, unless that individual is a veteran or active military.
There are plenty of fishing options available right now as well. All our local lakes are open for fishing, as are some of the larger reservoirs in the Columbia Basin. None have been planted recently with trout, which should occur in late February, but some of the lakes such as Myron and North Elton Pond have been putting out some fish and might be worth trying.
Some anglers have also been fishing through the ice up at Dog Lake and have had some luck catching brook trout.
Farther east, Rufus Woods and Lake Roosevelt have been putting out a few nice trout, but water conditions have changed and the fishing has been hit and miss in recent days. Once the water levels drop some at Roosevelt, it is anticipated the fishing will improve considerably as the food source gets pushed down towards the dam, concentrating both the trout and kokanee in the lower part of the huge reservoir.
Lake Chelan continues to put out some kokanee, but the fish are spread out, and most of the best fishing has been up lake, north of Manson and Willow Point.
Walleye fishing on the Columbia should start picking up as the water temperatures warm. This is the time of year when the diehard walleye anglers fish at night for the larger walleye in the river. Fishing during the day can also be productive, and may be the smarter move.
Or, if the spring salmon fishing bug has hit so hard you just need to go, give the lower Columbia a try. Chances are slim, but someone has to be the lucky angler to catch the first chinook of the year.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com