One of the reasons many hunters enjoy hunting birds so much is because they can do so with their dogs. Hunting dogs come in all sizes and shapes, and a plethora of different breeds, but their commonality is their desire to work with their human partners to find and retrieve downed game.
Frankly, many hunters, including me, feel almost naked heading to the field or the marshes without our four-legged hunting partners. A day in the field without our dogs is not nearly as enjoyable.
As I have aged, the desire to shoot a bird or two is not nearly as important as just watching the dogs work, seeing them doing what they were born and bred to do.
So, it was with interest that I looked for a possible change to the new hunting regulations for Washington state that would allow dogs to be used to hunt wild turkeys during the fall hunting season. Twenty-nine states now allow the use of dogs for fall turkey hunting, and the benefits of such seem obvious.
Fall and winter turkey hunting with dogs is an American tradition and hunters have been pursuing wild turkeys with their dogs since colonial times. It is a much older tradition than the spring turkey hunting that is popular today.
The pursuit of turkeys with dogs might be best described as a mix of using dogs for upland birds and waterfowl. The dog is used to flush and scatter a flock of turkeys, and then it sits quietly next to the hunter while he or she tries to call the flock back together. If the calling is successful, and the hunter gets a shot at a turkey, the dog then goes to retrieve the bird.
It sounds easier than it is, as dogs are specially bred and trained as turkey dogs. But, as I think about my little black Lab Bailey, watching her work a covey of quail, or a rooster pheasant, I believe she could be taught to flush a flock of turkeys and then come sit with me to await a chance at a bird. She is the most patient dog I have ever had, and will sit for long periods of time, waiting for me to throw her retrieving dummy.
Unfortunately, hunting fall turkeys with dogs is NOT one of the possible changes to the new hunting regulations. I’m guessing the state may have heard from some naysayers on the subject, but it only seems logical to allow dogs to be used, as it would likely help in the recovery of the occasional wounded bird.
Speaking of the recovery of wounded game, the one regulation change that IS being considered by officials in our state is one that would allow utilizing hunting dogs to help track a wounded or injured game animal. If approved, the rule would allow the use of one dog, on a leash, to track an injured game animal within 72 hours of shooting it. Hunters would not be allowed to use dogs to track bears or cougars
Again, this seems like common sense to allow a dog to help recover a wounded animal. There have been a couple of times that I can think of where I, or my hunting partners, would have been able to recover a deer that was wounded quickly enough to save the venison from spoiling, if we had had a dog that could track the animal by scent.
Dogs are allowed to be used in some other states explicitly for the tracking of wounded animals, and it seems to work well. It sounds like the majority of hunters in the state are in favor of this change in the regulations and staff members of the Department of Fish and Wildlife are in favor of it as well.
Now, do I think I could train Bailey to track a wounded deer? Probably. But I think it would be better for a dog that hasn’t been a bird hunter all her life. Any breed could be trained to track wounded animals, but bloodhounds or beagles might be the best fit for the job.
Possible concerns of those opposed to this proposal would be hunters who might illegally run healthy deer during hunting seasons under the guise of using a dog to track a wounded deer.
There seems to be decent support for this change in the upcoming regulations, but we won’t know what changes might come until the officials decide. Frankly, just knowing that using dogs to recover wounded game and several other sensible possible regulation changes are being considered is good news for the hunters of Washington state.
It would sure be nice this fall, for those of us who love to hunt with our dogs, to have more opportunities to utilize their skills, and we’ll be able to further enjoy our pursuits with our four-legged friends.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.