This is one of my favorite times of the year, because there are so many things to do in the outdoors.
Late summer in our area almost always offers very comfortable temperatures, and with several hunting seasons open, and some big runs of fish heading our way, it makes it difficult to decide just what to do.
Hunting is for the birds
While there are a couple big game hunting seasons open in September, the bulk of the most popular deer and elk seasons don’t open until October. Bird hunters have some options available to them with the dove season open now, and the grouse hunting season opening this Friday, Sept. 15.
With the warm temperatures helping to hold the doves in the area, there still should be a few birds around to hunt. Plus, with a big drop off in hunting pressure after the opener on the three-day holiday weekend, hunters should still be able to find enough of the fast-flying doves around to offer some shooting.
Grouse hunters working the creek bottoms and the ridge lines in the forested hills up in the Ahtanum, Oak Creek, Bethel Ridge and Bald Mountain should also find a few ruffed and blue grouse around. Not only is grouse hunting good exercise in beautiful country, it offers hunters a chance to do some preseason scouting for deer and elk.
Fall turkey hunting season also opened Sept. 1 in several game management units in far Eastern Washington. Fall seasons allow hunters to take up to four turkeys with both hen and tom turkeys allowed in the bag. Check the regulations for the units that are open and bag limits.
An early youth-only upland bird hunt is open this weekend for kids ages 15 and under. And a special pheasant hunt for senior hunters, 65 and older, runs throughout Eastern Washington next week, Sept. 18-22.
The first of two youth-only waterfowl hunts is set for Sept. 23. The second is on Sept. 29.
Salmon, salmon everywhere
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the fish counts at the various dams on the Columbia, you know that there is another great run of fall chinook headed our way.
So far, there are well over 350,000 fall chinook above Bonneville Dam, and most of these big salmon are zeroed in on the Hanford Reach area of the Columbia, where they spawn. But some of the fish are headed up the Snake River and others are actually headed up the Yakima.
Fall chinook aren’t as coveted as are their spring or summer cousins, but even though their meat is not nearly the quality as the chinook that return earlier in the year, fall chinook are normally bigger, and they are great fun to catch. And, if you catch them this time of year, they can still be decent eating fish.
The big salmon can be caught all the way downstream, below Bonneville, and at the mouth of the Klickitat River, the mouth of the Deschutes River, and other spots along the Columbia. Most anglers concentrate their efforts, however, at some of the deeper holes above and below the Vernita Bridge east of Moxee.
The best fishing for all kings is just about upon us, as the first fish of the big run are arriving now in this part of the river.
Not far behind is a decent run of coho salmon. While most of the cohos, or silvers as they are called, are not destined to return as far up the Columbia as the fall kings, some do migrate up the Yakima in the fall.
The best fishing for the coho will be in a month or so at the mouth of the Wind River, at Drano Lake and at the mouth of the Klickitat River.
Time to tackle trout
This is also a great time to try for trout in the local streams. Some of the rivers, including the Yakima, are in perfect fishing shape right now, and with very little competition from other anglers on most of the streams, the fishing can be fantastic.
There are always anglers working the upper Yakima no matter what time of year it is, but the Yakima River below Roza Dam offers some good fishing spots all the way down to Union Gap.
Other nearby streams like the Naches, the Tieton, and the American Rivers, as well as Rattlesnake Creek, all offer some very good late summer, early fall trout fishing. Take a quick look at the fishing regs before you hit any of these streams, though, because each has requirements on the lures and flies that can be used, and how many and what size fish can be kept, if any.
It has been a while since the lakes and ponds in our area were planted with trout, but there are always some carryovers hanging around, and they should be bigger than earlier this year.
Late summer, early fall is one of the best times of the year to be outdoors. The toughest decision to make is where to go and what to pursue.
No matter what you choose, you can hardly go wrong.
