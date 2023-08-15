If you’ve never seen a fish bite a bare hook, you probably have never fished in Lake Wenatchee for sockeye salmon.
Luckily, the salmon will readily bite a bare hook, because if they didn’t it would make for a long day of fishing. A long day for sure, albeit in one of the prettiest places in the Pacific Northwest.
Enough sockeye salmon return to Lake Wenatchee most years to open a sport fishing season. This year, officials estimate around 75,000 of the feisty salmon have made it back to the big lake, set in the Cascades, 15 miles from Leavenworth.
This year’s number of returning fish well surpasses the Department of Fish and Wildlife's spawning escapement goal of 23,000 sockeyes.
The sockeye season on Lake Wenatchee opened July 26 and will run through the end of August.
Longtime Lake Wenatchee angler Dave Graybill is a sockeye fishing veteran. When the weather cooperates, he fishes the big lake for the great-eating salmon most every day.
And as I found out Sunday, his local knowledge can make for quick limits for the anglers fishing with him.
“You’ve come on the perfect day,” Graybill said as we walked down the steps of his good friend Rollie Schmitten’s lakeside house. “We’ve had some wind the past few days, which makes it tougher to fish.”
On Sunday, though, there wasn’t a hint of a breeze and after a run of about a hundred yards from the dock at Schmitten’s house, Graybill started setting the rods. Each rod — Lake Wenatchee regulations allow two rods per angler if they have the endorsement on their license — was rigged with two size 0 dodgers, placed in tandem, just ahead of two bare black hooks tied onto an eight-inch leader.
The regulations on Lake Wenatchee prohibit the use of any bait. Anglers can’t even use any scents.
And all hooks must be barbless. The rules are in place to protect the endangered bull trout and a small run of spring chinook salmon that move through the lake.
Having no bait on the hooks didn’t seem to matter. We didn’t even have all four rods set when one of the back rods started bucking.
I grabbed the rod and a couple minutes later Graybill slid the net under my first-ever Lake Wenatchee sockeye salmon. The fish, weighing about four pounds, was noticeably larger than the ones we were catching on the Columbia earlier in July.
The fish was also starting to show a little color, grayer than the typical silver color when they first arrive from the ocean. A sign of things to come.
Also known as “reds,” the sockeye will soon be turning into a bright red color as they near the end of their spawning run. Most of the sockeye will be spawning up the White River, which feeds Lake Wenatchee from the Northwest.
“The fish should still be good for another week or so,” Graybill said.
Sockeye salmon are known for their firm, bright red flesh, but the longer they stay in freshwater, the meat begins to lose its color and firmness.
Graybill runs two downriggers, and two rods with 10-ounce dropper weights attached, to get the dodger rigs down to the fish. After looking at the fish finder, he set the downriggers at 70 feet deep. The two dropper weight rods were let out to 80-85 feet.
In the next half hour it was one fish hooked after the other, and before we had time to even sit down and enjoy the scenery, we had eight beautiful salmon in the cooler.
“That might have been a record,” Schmitten said about how quickly we caught our limit, as we sat on his deck overlooking the lake, watching the dozens of boats trolling around later in the morning.
Schmitten and some family members had fished in another boat and had some good success, too, but they didn’t catch them as fast as we did for whatever reason.
During the early days of the season Graybill said it is not uncommon to see 150 boats on the lake, but on Sunday the number was about half that. The popularity of the fishery creates some logistical issues, as there is only one public boat launch, and it is small.
Long lines waiting to get into the launch are common, and space to park tow rigs and trailers is another issue.
Graybill, who recently served as a Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife commissioner, said he and others have tried working with the Forest Service to get another, larger boat launch on the lake. But it never has become a high enough priority with the revolving managers in the government agency.
As is the case with all the salmon and steelhead runs on the Columbia River, you never know from one year to the next if there will be a sockeye season on Lake Wenatchee. This year there are plenty of salmon and the fishing has been good.
It has been especially good for Dave Graybill, who produces social media, videos, radio reports and newspaper columns under the name “The Fishin’ Magician.”
On Sunday catching sockeye salmon on a bare hook on Lake Wenatchee was definitely magical.
