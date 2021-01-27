Just like that we are back to winter. While most of us enjoyed the few 50-degree days of a week or two ago, there is a group of anglers who are quite happy to see the new snowfalls and the mercury dropping in the thermometers.
They are not big in numbers, but they are definitely are hardy group. They stand in snow banks, knocking ice out of the eyes of their fishing rods, watching their pencil bobbers float along, looking for the tell-tale sign that a fish has grabbed their offering.
This group of anglers are whitefishermen. And they are whitefisherwomen. Although the men probably outnumber the women 20 to one. This is their time, when the homely whitefish go on the bite.
Anyone who has fished our local rivers knows that you can catch a whitefish just about any time of year, but when the temperatures drop, and the ice starts forming along the edges of the streams, that is when the whitefish really come out to play.
Actually, whitefish can be caught in many spots around the Northwest. In late fall, anglers fish for them on the Columbia River in different areas, the best being below Priest Rapids Dam, where the whitefish can grow large from feeding on the freshly-spawned chinook salmon eggs that get kicked lose from the nest in the fast flowing river.
And other anglers have discovered a fairly robust whitefish fishery at the upper end of Banks Lake in Eastern Washington. Starting in December through March or later, a devout bunch of anglers will fish for the often-overlooked whitefish in the big reservoir.
At Banks, depending on whether there is ice on the lake or not, the anglers will either take small boats out to the very upper end of the lake and tie up to the buoys near the dam and will fish throughout the night.
If the lake is frozen solid enough to allow people to walk on it, the whitefish anglers will wander out near the upper deadline, drill a hole and, again, fish all night long.
This isn’t happening in July, this is happening right now, in January, when nighttime temperatures can drop into the single digits. Did I mention that whitefish anglers are a hardy bunch?
Closer to home, in the Yakima, Naches, Tieton and Klickitat Rivers, whitefish have been attracting fishers for decades. Anglers will bundle up and work some of the deeper holes with a small whitefish fly, and if allowed by the regulations, they will tip it with a maggot.
Because it can be so cold at times, some anglers in search of whitefish will actually warm the wriggling little fly babies in their mouth, placed between their cheek and gums, as rodeo cowboy Walt Garrison used to say back in the 1980s when chewing tobacco was allowed to be advertised on television.
Gross, right? But it is a thing. Or it was a thing years ago.
Today, there are more strict regulations on our local rivers for whitefish. There are hook size restrictions now on virtually all the streams. And authorities are checking to make sure angler are adhering to the rules. A friend of mine received a warning for having too large of hooks while fishing for whitefish on the Klickitat River the other day.
Officials want the anglers fishing for whitefish to use smaller hooks to protect the threatened steelhead runs in our rivers. Steelhead will occasionally hit a small whitefish fly.
It’s been a while since I fished for whitefish, but I have to admit, when the feisty little fish go on the bite, they can be a blast to catch. And, they can be nice-sized too, with some running up to 16 inches in length.
For the most part, whitefish are not great table fare. They are extremely bony. And, while they aren’t really fit for grilling, the whitefish’s light meat can be really good to eat when smoked. Served with crackers, cheese and your favorite Washington wine, or craft-brewed beer, sitting next to a roaring fire, smoked whitefish can be excellent.
And it is even better if you have used the beer to rinse the taste of your bait out of your mouth first.
Time to report your 2020 hunting success
The folks at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife would like to remind all hunters, regardless of their success in the field, that they need to submit their big game hunting reports by this Sunday, January 31. Hunters need to file a report online for each big game and turkey tag they purchased to hunt in 2020.
If a report is not filed by Sunday, the system will be closed and a $10 fee will be added to the purchase of your license for the 2021 season.
The annual hunting reports are a primary source of information for managing game populations and developing future hunting seasons. Hunters can also use that information to help plan their fall hunts.
It is a fairly quick and easy process, and it will save you 10 bucks, so it is worth doing.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. His new mystery novel The Cascade Killer is available at Inklings Book Shop and some Ace Hardware stores in the Yakima area, and on Amazon. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.