It seems like winter is holding on for all its worth this year, but spring will come.
And with it will come a hunting season that continues to grow in popularity. On April 15, the spring turkey hunting season will get underway in Washington state.
Depending on how the wild turkeys have handled the winter, especially up in the northeastern counties, this should be another good year.
The Evergreen State is unique in that hunters have the opportunity to hunt three different subspecies of turkeys in the spring. We have Rio Grande and Merriam’s turkeys throughout many counties in Eastern Washington, and the Eastern variety of turkey is available to hunters on the westside.
Turkey hunting continues to get more popular and hunters in the state are becoming more successful.
In 2021, the last year’s harvest success figures are available and hunters bagged 10,152 turkeys in Washington state. That includes spring and fall hunting seasons. Of those, 7,419 were bagged by spring turkey hunters.
Those success numbers have grown considerably over the past seven years. In comparison, hunters bagged 3,768 birds during the spring season of 2014.
One figure that hasn’t changed much over the years is where hunters are finding the most success. In 2021, nearly 60% of the turkeys taken during the spring hunting season were bagged in the 12 game management units located in the northeastern portion of the state. That’s just over 5,000 turkeys.
Wild turkeys are available in Yakima and Kittitas counties, but they make up a small portion of the overall turkey harvest. In the spring of 2021, hunters in south central Washington bagged 305 turkeys.
Those numbers are improving, though. In 2014, hunters tagged 143 turkeys in the south-central region during the spring season.
Klickitat County was the second most productive area in the state for spring turkey hunters. In 2021, hunters bagged 729 spring gobblers in the six GMUs in southern Washington.
When you look at the numbers, it makes it easy to determine where the best turkey hunting areas are, but that is also where the highest number of hunters are to be found. Two seasons ago there were 8,485 hunters who hunted in the northeastern GMUs during the spring season.
The northeastern part of the state is made up of some National Forest lands, where turkeys can be found and where the public has access, but much of the region is privately owned. Having permission to hunt some of those private lands increases the odds considerably for success.
If you are considering hunting in that area, or in any part of the state for that matter, it is prudent to spend some time doing a little preseason scouting and making sure you have access to areas to hunt. With today’s special hunting apps for the computer and cellphone, it is easy to identify the owners of private lands.
Working on getting some permission and doing some scouting now goes a long way toward having some success when the season arrives.
Plus, doing some scouting now will help give a general idea where the birds are, and where they might be, come the middle of April.
The general spring turkey hunting season runs from April 15 to May 31. There is a special youth turkey hunt again this year.
It’s set for April 1-7. The hunt is for kids 15 years old and younger who have the appropriate license and tags.
Washington hunters can take up to three turkeys in the spring season with the following restrictions: only two turkeys may be taken in Eastern Washington, except three may be taken in Spokane County. Only one turkey can be taken in Kittitas or Yakima counties.
One turkey may be taken per year in western Washington, outside of Klickitat County. Two turkeys may be taken in Klickitat County.
By far the most challenging turkey species to hunt in our state is the Eastern subspecies. Only 65 Eastern turkeys were taken by hunters in all western Washington in the spring of 2021.
Turkey hunting has grown in popularity in our state over the past two decades. The birds are extremely wary and are very challenging to hunt.
The most successful hunters are the ones who spend some time ahead of the season locating birds, securing land to hunt and preparing physically for getting out and covering some country.
Now is also a good time to check out your gear. Make sure your shotgun is in good working order and check all the other items you will need to be successful, including camo clothing, turkey calls, tick repellent, and boots.
It is not officially spring, but it is coming soon. And so is the spring turkey hunting season.
The season is getting more popular every year. If you’re hoping for a fat gobbler for the roasting pan, it is time to get ready.
