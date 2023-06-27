The first time I ever heard of sockeye salmon was in the mid-1980s.
A friend and I had traveled up to Alaska to do some salmon fishing and as we were driving to Soldotna to get to the portion of the Kenai River where the giant king salmon were being caught, I looked over and saw a hoard of anglers lined up shoulder-to-shoulder, flipping their lines out into the river.
“What are those guys fishing for?” I asked my Alaskan-born buddy.
“They’re fishing for sockeye,” he said. “Most Alaskans will step right over a 50-pound king to get to a sockeye.”
Being fairly salmon-naïve, I couldn’t quite grasp the reason why any angler in their right mind would pass up a huge salmon for a much smaller one.
Once I tasted a piece of sockeye salmon, though, it finally sunk in. I, too, would stand amongst the masses and battle it out just to land what most will tell you is the best-eating of all the salmon, and might be the best-eating fish in all the land.
Forty years ago I never envisioned a time when I might be fishing for a delicious sockeye right here in Central Washington. Those were the days when biologists were struggling to get even a few sockeyes to return to the Columbia and Snake rivers.
Remember the story of Lonesome Larry, the one and only sockeye salmon that had returned to Redfish Lake in Idaho?
While the Snake River run of sockeye is still not great, the run on the Columbia has rebounded nicely in the past several years.
Last year over 660,000 sockeyes returned to the Columbia, creating an outstanding fishery in the upper river.
This year’s return is expected to be a good one. Unless the fish return in much bigger numbers than predicted, as they did last year, some 235,000 sockeyes are forecasted to return up the Columbia River this summer.
Through Sunday, over 100,000 sockeyes had already climbed the ladders at Bonneville Dam, coming at a rate of over 10,000 per day. Most of those fish are headed to the Okanogan River and Osoyoos Lake on the Canadian Border.
Others are headed to Lake Wenatchee where biologists are predicting some 44,000 sockeyes will return and should create a fishery there sometime in the month ahead.
And while some of the best fishing will be had on the Columbia at the mouth of the Okanogan near Brewster in later July, anglers are starting to figure out areas to fish for the sockeyes as they quickly move up the river.
The Columbia is now open for sockeye on the mid-Columbia around the Tri-Cities and anglers are working waters below McNary Dam, and in some portions of the river near Ringold, catching the fast-moving sockeye as they stream upriver.
It has taken a bit of trial and error, but anglers have learned that the migrating fish can be caught in some stretches of the river. The secret is to get into their path of travel and place something in their line of sight that might be of interest to them. Waters above the John Day and McNary Dams can also be worth a try.
On July 1, when the Columbia above Priest Rapids Dam opens for salmon fishing, anglers will get a shot at the good-eating sockeye below and above Wanapum Dam all the way up to Brewster.
The secret is to find water very close to the bank that is anywhere from 10 to 20 feet deep. Anchor up and just plop the small rigs out into the current and wait for the migrating fish to come up stream. Or, above the dam, troll up and down river.
Sockeye basically stop feeding once they hit fresh water, as they work their way to their spawning grounds. But there are always a few that are willing to hit a small spinner rig, or a Spin-N-Glo behind a dodger for whatever reason.
And when there are tens of thousands of fish moving up river, even a small percentage of biters gives anglers a chance to hook a fish or two.
When you do land one of these small but feisty fish, you have a true prize. The bright red meat of a sockeye is firm and rich. Grilled on the barbecue it is truly a gourmet meal.
The future of sockeye fishing in our region looks even brighter. A large hatchery in Canada near Penticton, B.C. has been releasing millions of sockeyes into the Columbia River system over the past few years.
And with good ocean conditions recently, the little salmon have been coming back in good numbers. That’s good news for local anglers.
Sockeye salmon are swimming up the Columbia River right now. If you ever wanted to catch some of these great-eating fish, now’s the time to get geared up and get in on the action.
