Well before the faintest indication of sunrise this morning, thousands of hunters around the state were already in the woods in eager anticipation of the arrival of spring turkey season. They were huddled up against a pine tree or fir tree, or set up in a ground blind, awaiting dawn, and the sounds of glorious gobble of the wild turkey.
In 2019, the last published statistics for Washington, over 11,700 hunters ventured out during the spring turkey season in hopes of bagging the largest gamebird in our state. Not only do the big birds provide some excellent eating, they offer an extremely challenging hunt. Wary from being constantly pursued by coyotes, bobcats, cougars, wolves and eagles, wild turkeys have incredible hearing and eyesight, and they use them masterfully to avoid constant danger.
Sitting in the grey light of pre-dawn, every turkey hunter patiently awaits the first gobble of the morning telling them there are birds around. Turkeys become fairly vocal as they sit on their roosts waiting for their stomachs to drive them out of the trees to begin foraging for the day. The hens will quietly cluck and purr, and the toms, always looking for more hens in the mood for mating, will loudly announce their presence by gobbling, sometimes dozens of times, from the tree-tops.
The gobble of a mature male wild turkey is one of the most unique and majestic sounds in the woods, only equaled by the bugle of a bull elk.
With several mild winters and some good nesting conditions, the turkey populations in Washington are at possibly all-time highs. In Northeastern Washington, where the largest numbers of turkeys reside, hunters have a better than 50-50 chance of filling their tag. In 2019, some 3,847 turkeys were bagged during the spring hunt by 6,539 hunters.
Other parts of the state have wild turkeys too. Based on the stats, the southeastern counties of Washington provide the next best opportunity to be dining on wild turkey. In 2019, 1,335 hunters took 643 birds with their spring turkey tags.
A few more people hunted in Klickitat County in 2019, but they bagged fewer birds. That year 1,487 hunters hunted around Goldendale, Lyle, Bickleton, Glenwood and Trout Lake, and were successful 40 percent of the time, tagging 598 toms.
There are some wild turkeys in Yakima and Kittitas Counties, but those two counties offer the lowest odds of bagging a spring turkey. In 2019 some 1,049 hunters tried their luck in South Central Washington, but only 186 were successful.
Again, because of their uncanny ability to detect danger, turkeys can be extremely frustrating to hunt. Even the most experienced turkey hunters will fail in calling in a tom more often than not. But when all the stars align and a big tom, with a long beard dragging on the ground, finally does come strutting into the decoys, there is no prettier sight in the spring woods. With his tail fanned up in the rear, and his head radiating a bright red, or sometimes blue, a tom turkey in full mating plumage is a beautiful site.
Just because the bird might be in shotgun range, it doesn’t mean he’s in the stew pot. Many, many turkeys are missed by hunters every year. Again, whether it is because of the bird’s ability to detect danger at the last second, or because the hunter believes there is no way to miss such a large target and gets overconfident, every hunter who has hunted turkeys for any length of time can tell stories of missed birds.
Today’s turkey hunter uses every advantage legally available to them, including reproducing calls of lovesick hens, donning elaborate camouflage clothing from head to toe, and deploying unbelievably realistic decoys. Still, with all of that, nothing guarantees success.
A hunter’s odds can be increased with a little hard work. Those who have spent the days and weeks leading up to opening day scouting and learning where the birds are, are 10 steps ahead of the person who just wanders out into the woods today.
Even then it is a challenge. Most mature toms are already with real, live hens, that could be receptive to his advances at any moment. Hearing another a hen off yonder, rarely gets the tom to leave his potentially sure thing. Depending on how the nesting season has advanced, toms are sometimes more susceptible to a hunter’s call later in the day, after all his hens have gone to their nests.
Loneliness and the thought of possibly finding a new hen will sometimes work in the hunters’ favor. But then again, if the tom suspects even the slightest sign of something unnatural, they’ll vanish without a sound.
Turkey hunting is always a challenge. A challenge that thousands of avid turkey hunters look forward to with great anticipation. Today is the day. The opening day of spring turkey season.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.