It is interesting to think about how things change in the fishing world.
I was at the Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show this past weekend looking at a dazzling display of spinner blades, trying to pick out a few colors that might work for spring salmon in a few months, and I started thinking about the lures we used to use to catch salmon not all that long ago.
Back in the 1980s and '90s if you weren’t trolling a Magnum Wiggle Wart in red or pink for spring chinook salmon, you weren’t fishing. Now you need flashers, bumpers, droppers and spinner blades, which come in about every color under the rainbow.
Because if a half-and-half, copper and red with a blue dot is what is catching fish that day, you better have one.
It was much simpler 30 years ago. You tied on your favorite plug, tossed it out behind the boat and you trolled around until you caught something. Funny thing is, we caught plenty of fish back in those days.
But fishing has evolved. Not just for salmon. Today you need to have scents to put on lures, and bait to stuff in lures, and if you aren’t fishing with the right length and weight of fishing rod, you might as well go home.
I, for good or bad, have fallen right in line with all the changes. I have a box full of different styles and colors of blades to add to my prawn spinners for spring chinook. The box got a tad bit heavier after I added the spendy collection of new blade colors I bought the other day.
By the way, I still believe a fat plug in bright red or pink will catch a spring salmon and if everyone suddenly changed back to that style of fishing, plenty of fish would be caught. But it has evolved into something much more sophisticated and in some ways more complicated. Who knows where it might go from here?
Fisheries have changed, too, over the years. It was about this time of year in the late 1980s that friends and I were driving over to the mouth of Blue Creek on the Cowlitz River to fish for steelhead.
All you needed was a rod, reel, bobber and a jig and you were fishing.
Back then the state was sending the hatchery smolts out of the creek and when the adults returned, they would stack up just below the mouth of the creek. When the fish arrived, so did the anglers. Talk about combat fishing.
We were young and eager back in those days and would get up at 1:30 in the morning, drive through sometimes treacherous winter conditions over White Pass, fish all day and drive back home. Usually, we’d have a limit or two of beautiful steelhead in the cooler.
It was fun fishing if you could put up with 20 or 30 guys you didn’t know, all fishing in about a 40-yard section of riverbank.
Somewhere along the line the fishing there changed. Steelhead are still caught in the Cowlitz this time of year, but not nearly as many at the mouth of Blue Creek.
I think back to fishing there and kind of miss it. Then again, I kind of don’t.
New fisheries have come along, too, in more recent years. Back in the 90s we really didn’t know much about sockeye salmon.
We caught a few on a trip to the Kenai in Alaska one year, but the idea of catching them around here was unheard of.
Of course, landlocked sockeye salmon, better known as kokanee, have been available to Washington anglers for decades in a number of lakes, including nearby Rimrock and Bumping Lake. But to have ocean-going sockeye swimming up the Columbia River each summer was a rarity, and we never had the opportunity to fish for them.
Once the sockeye did start to return in fishable numbers, it didn’t take long for anglers to figure out where and how to catch them.
For years in July and August, my family, friends and I fished for summer steelhead in the mid-Columbia. We enjoyed our weekends of fishing and caught plenty of nice, hatchery-origin steelhead.
Today, with changes in the hatchery systems, there are only very limited opportunities to fish for steelhead in the summer.
Thankfully, the sockeye salmon return to the Columbia about the same time, and when the numbers of salmon make a sportfishing season possible, as has been the case for the past several years, we’ve enjoyed some fun and productive outings.
They say nothing stays the same. That is certainly true when it comes to fishing.
The lures and techniques seem to constantly evolve. Where we fish, and the fish we are trying to catch is changing as well.
I have to say I miss some of the ways and places we used to fish. On the other hand, I’m thankful for still having opportunities to catch some great fish--hopefully with $50 worth of shiny new spinner blades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.