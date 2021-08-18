Anyone who has ever done any fishing at all knows that there is no guarantee of success. You can be at the right place, at the right time, using the right lure or bait, and sometimes the fish will just not bite.
Other times however, you hit everything perfectly and the fishing is so good it will create a memory for a lifetime.
Fishing in Eastern Washington can be fairly predictable, but again, it is not always a done deal. The fish could be in a biting mood yesterday, but today something has changed and you can’t get them to bite for anything.
Not that catching a bunch of fish makes a fishing trip. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become more convinced that spending a day on the water is worth the effort, fish or no fish.
That was my attitude when three friends and I loaded up the truck to head to Seattle to catch a plane to Alaska for a few days of fishing. I have been fortunate to fish in several places in Alaska over the years, and I’ve had some really fun trips. Seeing the wildlife and the beauty of our 49th state makes any trip north well worthwhile.
Little did I know this trip was going to be one for the books. The weather wasn’t ideal, but the beauty of the location and the non-stop action made it as good as it could get.
The three friends who joined me on this trip, Virg Umbarger, Larry Judd and Tony Pottratz, had heard about a trip my wife Terri and I made last summer to Tenakee Springs, with friends Greg and Erin Wilson. As soon as I told them about the fishing, the scenery, the wildlife and the food, they wanted to go.
And, for some reason, they wanted me to go along. No arm-twisting was needed.
Last year, the Wilsons and Phillips journeyed north in mid-July. With the idea that we might want to try a few weeks later this year, for maybe a crack at some good coho salmon fishing, we booked the trip for the second week in August.
As it turned out, it was a good call. It was almost perfect. Almost.
We flew into Juneau and waited for several hours for the short float plane trip to Tenakee, but Mother Nature had other plans. With high winds, low clouds and rain, the float planes were grounded...or should I say, watered.
Scrambling to find a motel last minute in Juneau kept us hopping, but we finally found one and set our sights on an early departure the next morning. We awoke to clearer skies, jumped into the de Havilland Beaver float plane and when we landed our guide and captain, Tuck Harry, was waiting for us to climb aboard his 35-foot boat. We hastily changed into fishing attire right there on the dock, and a short time later we were doing battle with the first of over 20 fat coho we would catch that day.
When we weren’t fighting coho, we were catching pink salmon. It was literally non-stop. I finally had to set my fishing rod down so I could grab a quick sandwich. When we reeled them up for the day, we had caught well over 70 fish, including our limits of six bright coho salmon each.
The next two days of fishing were about the same. We fished for some halibut and caught a few small ones, but with the coho so eager to bite, it was hard to spend too much time trying for the big flat fish.
In many Alaskan waters you drop your bait down and, even though you are targeting one kind of fish, you never know what is going to bite. In the three days of fishing we caught several king salmon, which we had to release because the state had suspended the retention of king salmon in that area. In addition to the coho and pinks, which we released as well, we caught chum salmon, halibut, Pacific cod and a variety of different rock fish that came in brown, yellow and bright orange colors.
On the last day I even caught a rare bliney fish, which looks like a cross between one of the cartoon fish on the animated movie, Finding Nemo and an eel. A pretty face with big black eyes, attached to a long, thin snaky body, the fish was definitely unique. One quick photo and Nemo was headed back to the depths of Tenakee Inlet.
Bald eagles fished right alongside of us as humpback whales migrated through, breaching and blowing. Through it all we just kept catching fish. Finally, as we were getting ready to depart, a brown bear wandered in along the shoreline near the plane dock looking for something to eat. It was the cherry on top.
There is never any guarantee that you are going to catch fish, but a trip north increases the odds considerably. With boxes full of salmon and cod fillets loaded on the plane for Washington, it was easy to reserve a spot with Tuck and his Fishing Bear Charters for next August.
It definitely was fun and quite memorable for sure.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.