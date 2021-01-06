As a society we’ve learned a great deal since the coronavirus hit in early 2020. There have been some dark times for sure, but the pandemic has created opportunities for some good things to happen as well.
Take outdoor pursuits for instance. It is now being reported that in 2020 hunting license sales around the United States were up 12 percent over 2019, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. That equates to about a million new hunters last year.
There has also been a boom in fishing license sales, which were up 14% in 2020. That means another three million anglers were out there this past year spending time on the lakes, rivers and oceans, trying to catch a fish or two.
There are no numbers from Washington state yet that show what percentages of growth we may have seen here locally, but anecdotally it definitely looks like participation was up this past fall during the hunting season.
I was talking to a friend a few weeks ago and he was saying he had never seen so many bird hunters out this late in the season, especially on week days. I observed the same thing.
With many people out of work, or not being able to spend time in the office or the classroom due to the pandemic, it only makes sense they would use at least some of that time to enjoy the outdoors.
And, while it might be a bit frustrating to find more people fishing or hunting in your favorite spots, it has been good for the outdoor industry as a whole. More license sales mean there have to have been new people trying fishing or hunting for the first time.
Hopefully they will enjoy the experience and decide to pursue it more in the future. Over the past 30 years participation in hunting and fishing has been on a general decline, but with a unique opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors during 2020, that trend was reversed.
The boom has created some issues with keeping products related to fishing and hunting stocked on the shelves of the local stores. As soon as the pandemic hit, and the Governor released us from our “no hunting and fishing” quarantine, people rushed to the stores to buy lures, bait, rods, reels and more.
That created a huge call for products from the manufacturers, but many of them were faced with safety issues with employees, either not being allowed to operate or not having enough employees in the plants to keep production up. So, it has definitely been a challenge for them.
And, it is not just fishing tackle that was gobbled up. I talked with the operator of a big store in the Tri-Cities who told me their gun and ammunition sales have been at record levels the past several months. Normally the store keeps an inventory of around 1,500 rifles, shotguns and handguns. But, when the pandemic hit, people started buying guns, and today he struggles to keep 500 guns on the racks.
It’s the same with ammunition. He says a soon as they receive a few cases of ammunition for the popular calibers, they are sold out in a matter of hours.
The same production issues are happening with gun and ammunition makers. Factories have had to close, or worker numbers have been reduced due to the pandemic, so production has been slowed.
New license sales and the increased sales of products related to hunting and fishing will ultimately help fish and wildlife. Many people don’t realize that the makers of all the products we buy for our outdoor pursuits pay federal taxes that, in turn, are earmarked for restoration of habitat for fish and wildlife.
The Pittman-Robertson Act created an excise tax of 11% of the wholesale price for long guns and ammunition, and 10% for handguns paid by manufacturers, producers, and importers. The tax applies to all commercial sales and imports, whether their purpose is hunting, sport shooting, or personal defense. The proceeds of this tax are given over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and then sent to the states to be used for wildlife projects and habitat.
Manufacturers of sportfishing gear also pay a percentage of their product costs in excise taxes, which are combined with an excise tax on certain motorboat fuel. These tax monies are pooled into a special fund, and later matched by state fish and wildlife agencies, primarily through fishing license sales, to be used to enhance fisheries.
It is a huge misconception that hunters and anglers only take, when, through the products we purchase and the licenses and tags we buy, we are, in actuality, the largest givers, funding millions and millions of dollars in projects to help all wildlife and fish.
The numbers show that during 2020, because of the coronavirus, more people were able to get out and experience the joys of hunting and fishing. And it created more resources to help our natural resources here in Washington and around the country creating a few rays of sunshine in these dark times.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com