It is mid-September, and for many local salmon anglers, it is the best time of the year. Right now tens of thousands of upriver bright chinook salmon are headed to the Hanford Reach, providing anglers what might be the best fishing of the year.
Over 90,000 fall chinook have migrated through the fish ladders over McNary Dam near the Tri-Cities, and most of those will eventually end up spawning in the last free-flowing stretch of the Columbia below Priest Rapids Dam.
Already anglers have been finding some success catching the nice big chinook at spots around the Tri-Cities, at White Bluffs and on up around the Vernita Bridge. The fishing will continue to get better as more of the fish make it up over the dams in the lower Columbia.
According to numbers released by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, late last week WDFW officials checked 994 anglers from 443 boats and 113 bank anglers with 360 adult chinook, 26 jacks, and 7 coho. Based on their samplings, an estimated 1,249 adult chinook, 85 chinook jacks, and 24 coho were harvested during 3,744 angler trips this past week. Boats averaged 15 angler hours per salmon, just under 1 salmon per boat. Bank anglers averaged 18.5 hours per salmon.
Those numbers show that the fishing is not red hot, but should continue to improve as more fish move upstream.
Fishing in the sometimes-heavy waters below Priest Rapids can be tricky at times, but anglers working the deeper holes above and below the bridge at Vernita all the way down to the old ferry crossing at White Bluffs will find fish now clear through until the season ends in October.
Some anglers, not wanting to wait for the big run to get to the Hanford area, have been fishing for the fall chinook at Drano Lake and at the mouth of the Klickitat River near Lyle. Anglers there have been having some success hover fishing with eggs, and by trolling 11-inch rotating flashers with a small 3.5 or 4 Hildebrandt spinner.
Others have been having some success on what many anglers call “tuna fish plugs.” Those lures, such as Super Baits and the new Spin Fish, allow tuna or other baits to be placed inside the lure, helping to give off an attractive scent as it spins behind the flasher.
A good number of coho salmon are also moving upstream right now, with some 120,000 already over Bonneville Dam, and tens of thousands more expected. As the numbers from the fish-checkers at the Hanford Reach show, a few of those coho will make it into the catch in the upper Columbia, but most of the coho caught in the big river will be at Drano and the mouth of the Klickitat.
Some of those fall chinook and coho will be heading up the Yakima River. Some years there is a sport season for salmon, but until officials see what the return numbers are in the Yakima, there will not be a sportfishing season. The salmon counts at the Prosser Dam will be monitored during the days and weeks ahead and if the actual return exceeds expectations and needs, a fishery will be opened by emergency regulation.
As we move into September, some more hunting opportunities open up. Grouse hunting season opened Wednesday for those hunters who like to get into the mountains. The Schneider Springs Fire has closed a bunch of hunting areas, but there are other areas now open in other parts of Central and Eastern Washington if you are eager to get out and chase grouse.
Parents and grandparents are reminded that there is a youth-only special opening for pheasants, quail, and partridge this weekend in Eastern Washington. Hunters must be under the age of 16 and they need to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 18 years or older. This is a perfect opportunity to get young hunters into the field before the sometimes craziness of opening day, which is a month or so away. Fewer hunters will be afield, and the birds won’t be so wild, giving young hunters a little better chance for success.
There will also be a youth hunt for ducks and geese coming up on Oct. 2 in Eastern Washington.
Dove hunting season has been open since the first of September, and, as my friend Buzz Ramsey reminded me the other day when he sent a photo of a fat tom turkey, the fall turkey season is open in some counties in Washington. Check the regs for those open counties. Most are in far Eastern Washington, but Klickitat County is open. The bag limits on fall turkeys are fairly liberal, allowing hunters to take up to six birds.
Early big game seasons for archery hunters are also open now in many game management units, and some of the muzzle-loader seasons will be starting in the next couple of weeks.
Whether you prefer to fish or hunt, there are plenty of opportunities right now in our area. And with the temperatures cooling it should be a great time to get outdoors.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.
