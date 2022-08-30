The month of August is almost gone, and even though it is still mid-summer hot out there during the days, hopefully soon September will bring us some cooler temperatures, and even some rain.
It for sure will be bringing us some more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.
Three new hunting seasons open up on Thursday.
The early archery deer hunting season opens Thursday and bowhunters will be headed to the hills in search of a mule deer in our area, white-tailed deer farther east, or blacktail deer on the west side of the Cascades. The hot temps will definitely be a hindrance on our side of the mountains, but those hunting early and late in the day can avoid the heat and possibly find a buck.
The archery elk season also opens in September. However the early elk season doesn’t get going until the 10th.
Bird hunters have some opportunities, too, Thursday and through the Labor Day weekend, to get out to hunt. It used to be both the dove and grouse hunting seasons opened on the first, but a couple of years ago the regulations changed and now only doves will open Thursday.
Forest grouse will open on Sept. 15.
During the past several years hunters have found plenty of doves in and around the grain fields of the Yakima Valley, and in other agricultural regions of Eastern Washington. This year should be no different.
Unfortunately, no official surveys are done on the dove populations in the area, but anecdotally, there seems to be plenty of mourning doves around. Hunters who have done some preseason scouting and have located a harvested grain field where the birds are coming to feed should find enough doves to get some shooting come first light Thursday.
The limit for mourning doves is 15 per hunter per day. And as a bonus, there is no limit at all on Eurasian collared doves. The Eurasian doves, which are slightly larger and lighter in color than mourning doves, are recognizable by the black band on the back of their neck.
Collared doves are an invasive species and state officials are happy for hunters to take as many as they can.
Some of the best dove hunting can be found in the Lower Valley, on the Yakama Reservation.
Unless the fields are marked “Feel Free To Hunt”, hunters are reminded they need to get permission to hunt on privately owned lands. In addition to a state hunting license and state migratory bird stamp, hunters will also need a Yakama Nation hunting permit to hunt on the reservation.
There are other options for hunters wanting to chase doves in the Lower Valley. The fast-flying birds can be found in the grain fields near Zillah, Sunnyside, Grandview and Prosser.
If you are wanting a little bit bigger bird in the bag, another season that opens on the first in some parts of Eastern Washington is fall turkey season. The liberal fall season offers hunters a chance to take up to four turkeys, including two beardless and two either sex birds in some game management units in the northeastern part of the state.
In other game management units, hunters can take one either sex turkey when the season opens Thursday.
This is the time of the year when the turkeys are starting to flock up a bit, with the toms gathering together in flocks, and hens and young of the year in flocks of their own.
During the fall the turkeys are tough to call, so hunters need to find birds and either stalk them or try to ambush them.
Hunters are encouraged to check the regulations and know what areas are open for the fall turkey season. No fall seasons are open in game management units in Central Washington.
The cooler temperatures of September, when they come, will help with fishing in the region, too. Already good numbers of fall chinook salmon are making their way up the Columbia River, but warm water temperatures have had the big fish in a non-biting mood at times.
Cooler waters at Drano Lake and at the mouth of the Klickitat River have been the most popular spots to fish in recent days.
Once the fish get farther upriver into the Hanford Reach above the Tri-Cities later in September, the fishing will get going there as well.
Fall fishing for walleye should also pick up a bit in the days ahead. The best fishing will be found in the Columbia below McNary Dam and at some reservoirs such as Potholes and Banks Lake.
The calendar rolls over Thursday, and with September’s arrival comes some new hunting opportunities. With the three-day weekend ahead, it should be a great time to be outdoors.
