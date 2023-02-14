The robins have arrived in full force and the afternoon sunshine the past several days has almost melted all the snow out of my backyard.
Sure signs that spring is on the way.
Another sign that spring is just around the corner for many Northwest anglers is when the first spring chinook salmon of the year is caught out of the Columbia River. That happened this past Saturday when 81-year-old Mike McMahon of Tigard, Ore., caught a beautiful 19-pound chinook in the Multnomah Channel.
According to a report by Bill Monroe in The Oregonian, this might be the last trip for McMahon, who has terminal cancer and is under hospice care. Not that the avid fisherman is giving up. According to the report, he has several more dates booked with a local fishing guide in the near future.
Every year about this time the first spring chinook of the year is caught in the lower Columbia and it gets everyone all fired up about the season to come. Last week, officials who do the prognostications about the Columbia River salmon runs, updated their run forecasts.
The new forecast for upriver spring chinook is 198,600 fish, which would be better than last year’s actual run of 185,209.
Popular fishing holes on the mid-Columbia such as Drano Lake and the Wind River have run predictions that are slightly less than the actual returns in 2022, but there still should be plenty of fish for a sportfishing season, which normally opens in March.
Speaking of March fishing seasons, several lakes up in the Columbia Basin are set to open on March 1. Burke, Quincy, Martha and other lakes near George will open in two weeks and should provide some good fishing if they are ice-free.
With moderate temperatures for the rest of February, they should have open water for fishing.
Those lakes are always fun to fish as the trout are normally hungry after spending the winter in the ice-covered lakes. All provide good access to bank angling and are great places to take kids fishing.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife hasn’t posted its annual trout-planting schedule for our region, but if they follow past years, they should be stocking trout in several of our local lakes and ponds in the next few weeks.
The WDFW fish stocking shows that 155 trout were planted in Fio Rito Lake in Kittitas County in late January, but that is the only planting so far in 2023 in our region. Almost all the lakes and ponds in our area are open for fishing year-round.
Check the WDFW for updates on the stocking schedule for our lakes.
Every year some friends and I like to run up to Lake Roosevelt to shake off the cabin fever and scratch the fishing itch that seems to develop each winter. Over the years we have had some good fishing and some not-so-good fishing.
Several years ago, we hit it perfectly and caught limits of fat kokanee, up to 23 inches in length. That memory motivates us to get back up there each year, even when the temperatures are not so inviting.
Merle Shuyler and I joined Greg Wilson in his boat for two days of fishing late last week. We tried for the big kokanee in the lower end of the lake, just above Grand Coulee Dam.
While we had some luck catching some healthy triploid rainbow trout from 16 to 18 inches, the trophy kokanee eluded us this time.
I saw a report on the internet the day after we fished that some other anglers had some luck catching kokanee farther up the lake, near Keller Ferry. Should have fished there, I guess. But how do you know?
The fishing was definitely not red hot, but the fat, feisty triploid rainbows kept our interest up and when we got home, we had several beautiful, red-meated fillets for the grill.
We had luck catching the triploids on a variety of lures, but there wasn’t one that seemed to be the hot lure.
We caught fish, all within the top 20 feet of the surface, on small red MagLip plugs, gold Rapalas, Jim’s Flies in orange and red, and a purple Apex tipped with maggots.
The water level of the huge lake was down about ten feet and dropping. Water temperature was 34 degrees.
Those two factors may have had an effect on our sporadic fishing success, although it could be we’re just not very good fishermen. The guys at Keller Ferry the next day seemed to have it figured out.
It was still an enjoyable trip with enough action to make the effort worthwhile. If nothing else it got us out of the house and on the water.
The signs of spring’s inevitable arrival are starting to pop up. It won’t be long until many of us will be fishing for spring chinook.
In the meantime, there should be some good trout fishing options around the region in the days and weeks ahead.
