The first basic rule of fishing is: fish where the fish are.
So, if you knew that there were over a million fish swimming in a nearby river right this very moment, wouldn’t you go fishing to try to catch one or two?
As of Sunday, 1,102,458 shad had been counted going over Bonneville Dam. That means that somewhere between here and there, there are enough fish to feed an average-sized village. The strange thing is, very few people fish for them.
When compared to some of the other fish species that we have around here, shad are treated like the lowly carp. They are considered “scrap fish” by many.
Even in years when there are not hundreds of thousands of shad migrating up the Columbia, officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife don’t care how many you catch. Take as many as you want.
Give some to your friends. Fill a neighbor’s cooler. Pass them out at work. That is, if you can get anyone to take them.
Maybe the reason so few people fish for the abundant shad is, when compared to salmon or walleye, they are less-than-desirable as table fare. Shad are bony, white-meated fish that are almost more trouble than they are worth to try to make edible.
That’s not to say shad can’t be eaten, because they can. There are anglers out there who wait all year for the shad to return and will fill five-gallon buckets with the things.
These folks say all you have to do is smoke and/or pressure cook shad and they are quite the delicacy. That is just more work than some anglers want to get involved with.
One thing that isn’t up for debate is shad are great fighters. They fight like crazy once hooked.
Caught on light line, with a medium-light fishing rod, shad will fight as hard as just about any sport fish. They’re like mini-tarpon, and when they get into the currents of the mighty Columbia, doing battle with a three-pound shad is, well, a battle.
On a good shad day, you can have the often-discussed, but rarely-experienced, “catch so many fish your arms will hurt” kind of day.
Catching a shad doesn’t take an enormous amount of skill or technique. These fish will actually hit, among other things, a red bead on the line just above a shiny gold hook.
More commonly anglers will catch them with shad darts, which are nothing more than a hook and a brightly colored lead head.
Shad, which will run anywhere from two to six pounds in size, will hit spinners and spoons and plugs, too. In a way, shad are like crows. They like shiny things.
The secret, if there is one, in shad fishing is being where the fish are, when they are there. Which seems like an absolute certainty when you see there are over a hundred thousand shad climbing the Bonneville fish ladders each day.
In the near future, the Columbia above The Dalles, and John Day Dams should be full of shiny, scaly shad.
Right now you will find dozens and dozens of shad anglers lined up right below Bonneville Dam fishing from shore. It’s a party-like atmosphere, and everyone is welcome.
Heading upriver, anglers fish for shad from shore below the other dams, too. Some fish the Oregon side, others fish on the Washington side. Normally, there are far fewer anglers fishing for shad upriver.
From the shore, add a slinky or few split shot a couple of feet above a shad dart, toss it three quarters upstream and let it drift down with the current. When it stops, set the hook, chances are a shad has picked it up.
Another option is to fish from a boat below one of the dams. Troll in fairly shallow waters, or anchor close to shore in the current not far below one of the dams.
Put a small gold Dick Nite or Hildebrandt spoon out and wait for the shad to hit. A little weight, or a small diver ahead of the spoon will get it down to where the shad are running.
Whether you want to catch some for the smoker, or just catch-and-release, shad are a blast to catch.
June is shad time in the Pacific Northwest. Or more accurately, June is shad time on the Columbia River.
The feisty little fish are coming now. They are coming in waves. They are coming in enormous schools. They are over a million of them migrating up the Columbia this very minute.
We know where the fish are. It’s time to go catch ‘em.
