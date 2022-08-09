Just about every salmon angler in the Northwest knows about the famous fishery at the mouth of the Columbia River, commonly known as Buoy 10.
The actual big red Buoy 10 marks the boundary between the Columbia and the Pacific Ocean. This year, the Buoy 10 salmon season is predicted to be pretty good one, as some half million chinook salmon and a million coho salmon are forecast to be returning to the Columbia in the days and weeks ahead.
The fishing at the mouth of the river, between Astoria, Ore., and Ilwaco, Wash., attracts thousands of anglers. The fleet of fishing boats, from kayaks and rubber rafts, all the way up to the big charter boats, pound the water from dawn to dusk, working the tides, all in an effort to catch a salmon or two.
Be forewarned, though, the fishing at Buoy 10 is not for everyone.
In this portion of the Columbia River, freshwater flows over the top of incoming ocean water, and if there is a wind at all, with the chop from the hundreds of boats, it can be a bumpy ride. I mean seasick bumpy. Throw in some rain, fog, cargo ships and a few other obstacles, and the famous Buoy 10 fishery can be a bit intimidating for a first-timer.
But it also can be absolutely lights-out fishing. Anglers troll fresh or frozen herring or anchovies, plugs and spinners for the salmon that are being pushed into the river on the incoming tides.
Plenty of anglers, including many from Central Washington, make the journey down to the mouth of the river to get in on the often-times hot fishing. And when you catch a couple of big, hard-fighting chinook, you will see what the attraction is.
Buoy 10 opened for fishing on Aug. 1, and while the first few days of the season were not terribly productive for the early birds fishing there, recent days have provided much better catching, hopefully a prognosticator of the even better fishing to come.
For most salmon anglers in our area, the Buoy 10 season is the predecessor to some pretty good fishing opportunities closer to home.
A good portion of those 500,000 fall chinook salmon entering the Columbia in the days ahead will be making their way up the river, with the ultimate goal of returning to the Hanford Reach near Vernita. As they migrate upstream, anglers have an opportunity to fish for them at fisheries near Longview, and at the mouths of several tributaries farther upriver.
With an attitude of “why drive to Buoy 10? They are coming our way anyway,” local anglers will have a shot at the big salmon at Drano Lake, at the mouths of the White Salmon and Klickitat Rivers, and in the mid-Columbia from White Bluffs all the way to Priest Rapids Dam.
The fisheries in the Harford Reach won’t get going for a bit yet, but fall chinook have already been caught at Drano and at the mouth of the Klickitat. It hasn’t been red-hot, but anglers trolling 3.5 spinners behind a 360 flasher, or a SpinFish or Super Bait plug loaded with tuna fish, have had some luck in the past few days.
Anglers are reminded that it is now illegal to fish in the cove where the Little White Salmon dumps into Drano Lake. This closed area was set up to protect steelhead that like to congregate in the pool there. Last year several anglers were fined for fishing in the cove, and for targeting the protected steelhead.
Fishing at night at Drano is also illegal.
The fall chinook counts at Bonneville Dam are still only a few hundred a day, but in the next couple of weeks those numbers will jump, and fishing at the mouths of the tributaries will definitely get better, drawing anglers from around the region.
If you don’t want to wait for the fish to get closer to home, Buoy 10 is always a great option. Hundreds of thousands of fall chinook should be entering the Columbia this month, and the next two or three weeks will be the time to be there.
You will actually see kayaks and some rubber rafts fishing the big waters at the mouth of the Columbia, but a bigger boat is highly recommended. And make sure to look at your GPS maps to know where you are in the river.
There are some very shallow spots that can create real issues, especially at low tide.
Maybe a better option for fishing there is to hire one of the dozens of guides that set up shop at Buoy 10 for the month of August.
Wherever you fish, this is the month to gear up and get ready. The fall chinook will be coming in big numbers soon, with a million coho salmon to follow.
