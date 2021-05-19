It has a been a tough year for those of us who enjoy fishing for spring chinook salmon. With a less-than-stellar run predicted for the Columbia River and some of its tributaries, the seasons open to pursue for these highly-coveted fish were short, and most were not-so-sweet.
So, when the folks at the Department of Fish and Wildlife determined they had reached their goals of returning adult salmon to the hatchery on the Little White Salmon River and decided to re-open the season at Drano Lake last week, many anglers jumped at the chance to get in another day or two of fishing.
The spring chinook season at Drano Lake opened again last Thursday, with less than 48 hours’ notice. Frankly, that made it tough for some to actually get their schedules rearranged and boat together in order to get down there.
But get down there they did. I’m not going to point any fingers, but I saw a few people in boats on Thursday who must have called in sick in order to get on the water. Or, maybe they were Zooming into work that day? That’s one nice thing about the pandemic, we have all learned to work remotely. Why not work from a boat?
Most of the people I saw fighting fish at Drano didn’t look very sick. In fact, the smiles and high-fives after a fat springer was boated was evidence that they were actually feeling pretty good.
As soon as I heard last Tuesday that the season was going to re-open, I looked quickly at my calendar. Luckily, it was wide open, and when my buddy Doug Jewett texted me and said he was heading down to fish on Thursday and Friday, and he had an open seat in his boat if I wanted it, I couldn’t text him fast enough to tell him that I was all in.
Jump ahead to Thursday morning. We decided to miss the five o’clock rush hour at the boat launch and got out fishing a little before six. Already there were boats dragging fish, and a couple anglers were doing battle in the 50-some-odd boats trolling around in the lake.
Also on board Doug’s boat was Chris Daniels, and he started the show by landing a nice chinook only 15 minutes after we started fishing. I caught one a short time later, and then it was Doug’s turn. We each had our one-fish limit less than two hours after we dropped the boat in the lake.
Many other anglers filled their limit on Thursday as well. When we talked to the fish-checker later that morning, he didn’t even want to look at our fish.
“I’ve already checked so many, I don’t need to look at yours,” he said. “Just let me know how many you caught and when you started fishing.”
We were happy to oblige.
The fishing on Friday was not quite as hot as the day before. We still caught fish; it just took us a bit longer. Understandable when you consider on the re-opener the fish at Drano had been in the lake, or swimming up the Columbia, for several days without seeing a fishing lure or bait. On Thursday, the salmon definitely were interested in hitting.
There have been years when I have caught well over a dozen spring chinook salmon. This year is not going to be one of them. I am quite happy to have a couple in the freezer. Especially when ten days ago I didn’t think I was going to catch even one.
I’ve said this many times; Columbia River spring chinook are arguably the best-eating salmon in the world. Equal to, if not better than, Copper River kings from Alaska.
There are some folks out there who would step over a spring chinook to get to a walleye to eat. I respect that. Our family is definitely a fan of fresh-caught walleye. But you can catch walleye just about any time of the year around here. Spring chinook salmon only becomes available for a few short weeks each year. And this year it was looking pretty bleak at the Phillips house.
When Terri and I dined on a just-from-the-water salmon fillet, grilled to perfection a few nights ago, I savored every bite. I was thinking it wasn’t going to happen this year. But it did. Luckily. Thankfully.
Fishing for spring chinook remains open at Drano. There are still some salmon climbing the ladders at Bonneville Dam, and some of those fish should stick their nose into Drano. But, as the run dwindles and the days pass, fishing for springers will definitely slow down.
I most likely won’t make it back down. Too many commitments made when we didn’t know there would be a re-opener. That’s okay. It was definitely fun while it lasted.
