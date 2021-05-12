According to the comprehensive book, Washington State Fishing Guide, there are over 2,400 lakes and streams that, at some point in time, are open for fishing in the Evergreen State each year. For someone to have fished every one of these spots seems almost impossible. But it would be a fun challenge to attempt.
Not that I have any aspirations of trying to fish all the creeks, rivers, lakes and ponds in Washington, but taking on the challenge of fishing a different spot once in a while is definitely enjoyable.
A group of friends and I did just that last week. We loaded up two boats and six of us headed to Okanogan County to fish a couple lakes there that have good populations of kokanee.
Our plan was to try both Palmer and Spectacle Lakes near the town of Loomis, where we had heard the fishing for the landlocked salmon had been pretty good. It turned out our information was half right.
When we arrived at the quaint little resort at Spectacle Lake, where we would reside for three days, a few of the anglers who had been fishing the area told us that the fishing at Spectacle was very good, but for some reason Palmer, which is known for larger kokanee, was pretty much dead.
It didn’t take us long to figure out where the fat kokanee in the 314-acre Spectacle Lake were holding. We adjusted the depths on our downriggers until we started getting bites and then it was pretty much fish after fish.
The pretty silvers were not huge, running about 13-inches in length, but they were fat and feisty. The daily limit there on kokanee is 10 per angler per day, and while we never caught limits for the six of us, it was only because we quit fishing when we figured we had enough to eat.
At a couple times during the three days of fishing I would watch the time and there were periods when we wouldn’t go two minutes without a bite. As is the case when fishing for kokanee, we lost just about as many as we caught as the fish would jump at just the right times and spit the hook.
It is always disappointing to lose a fish, but we knew it would only be a short time before another fish would hit our offerings.
Traditional kokanee gear worked great for us. We trolled pink Tight Line kokanee spinners tied about a foot behind a small silver dodger. We tipped the hooks of the spinner with white shoepeg corn and we caught fish mostly at the 20-foot depth on our downriggers, in water that was 30 to 60 feet deep.
It had been years since I had been that far north in Okanogan County. My dad and some friends and I used to hunt deer up by Curlew Lake, which also provides some pretty good fishing during the summer and fall, so it brought back some good memories of when we used to spend time in that country.
Most of the lakes in that area--and there are a bunch of them—also provide fishing for a number of other species of fish. Spectacle has rainbow trout and bass. We caught a few rainbows on our kokanee gear and saw some anglers fishing for bass.
Palmer Lake, which is larger than Spectacle, also has trout and bass available, and it even has a few catfish, crappie and some burbot.
When we weren’t fishing, we did a little looking around the area and saw all kinds of wildlife including lots of deer, pheasants, geese, a few wild turkeys and one of the guys even saw a moose.
The little rooms in the resort had kitchens for cooking, but we opted to try some of the local cuisine, which in these COVID times are, not surprisingly, limited. But we did find a really great spot, a little restaurant called Shannon’s in Tonasket, where they cook up all the traditional breakfasts, including the very best hash browns I have ever had.
Dinner was a bit more challenging, but we did have a nice meal at the Iron Restaurant in Tonasket one evening.
The fishing was fun and productive, but as I get older, it is all the other things that go along with an excursion that makes it enjoyable. Time spent visiting with friends, reading a good book and even taking a nap or two is just good for the soul.
As I think about it, I probably have fished around a hundred different lakes and streams in Washington over the years. That leaves about 2,300 more to go. I really don’t care if I get to them all, but it would be fun to try a few more here and there. Especially if the fishing is as good as it was last week, and we can find a breakfast spot with such good hash browns.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.