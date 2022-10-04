Here in the Valley, summer-like temperatures seem to be fighting fall’s arrival.
But get up into the higher Cascades and all the signs of fall are there.
After spending the past several days chasing elk in the mountains west of Yakima, seeing the Western Larch starting to go from a lime green color to a brilliant yellow, and waking up to crisp 35-degree sunrises, just know we’ll soon feel and see fall around here, too.
With a few more days left in the muzzleloader season, I am still hoping to stock my freezer with some delicious, healthy elk venison. And, while the odds are never great, with a special antlerless elk tag in my pocket, I still have a chance.
Hunting with my son Kyle, and friends Greg Wilson and Omar Santoy, we have already had some incredible elk encounters during the first few days of the season. Several big bulls have been bugling and screaming all around the area where we are hunting.
Each night after a hard day of hunting, the bulls would serenade us to sleep, and sometimes keep us awake, as they screamed and bugled throughout the night. In addition to seeing some of the big bulls, we’ve been seeing some cows, too, but they’ve been just out of range of my primitive muzzleloading rifle.
Elk have an uncanny ability to do that. Seeing the big animals gives us all hope and motivation to keep after them.
As I get older, just being out there in the beautiful changing fall colors, hearing the elk bugle, and seeing all kinds of other animals, including deer, coyotes, grouse and snowshoe hares, really makes each day memorable and fun. We even saw three wild turkeys the other evening, which is rare for our area.
Sore muscles at night after climbing into the sleeping bag dead tired is a good reminder of a day of climbing the hills and walking the ridgelines above camp. I definitely should have gotten into better shape before attacking the hills, but hunting myself into shape isn’t all bad.
Although, at 66, it is definitely harder than it used to be.
Each morning as the first signs of the coming morning show in the east, a new hope and anticipation comes along with it. It helps as you listen to another bull bugling in the waning darkness.
None of us has a tag for a branch-antlered bull, but the bugles tell us there are elk in the area and if we hunt hard enough, sooner or later one of us might get a shot at a young spike bull, or in my case, an antlerless elk.
This year, with the afternoon temperatures getting into the low 70s, even at the higher elevations, it calls for a break. By mid-day the elk will move into the deep, dark timber, usually in some almost impenetrable spot, so that is a good time to stop for lunch and maybe even a bit of a nap.
Sometimes those naps are taken in the shade of a fir tree. This year we all have made it back to camp for a mid-day snack, followed by a short siesta.
Resting tired legs, rehydrating and taking on some carbs helps rejuvenate the body for the upcoming evening hunt. A bugle in the distance gets everyone fired up and ready to hit it hard again, as soon as the afternoon sun dips enough to tell us it is time.
Sunset brings with it a different anticipation. Back at camp we’ll enjoy something hot and tasty, even if it is just hamburgers or sausage dogs.
Food eaten at hunting camp is always good, no matter what it is or who cooks it.
Normally a roaring fire in the firepit after dinner would warm sore muscles and fight off the chill of the evening. This year, though, with the very dry woods and high fire danger, there will be no campfires.
Even without the fire, after dinner is the time for sharing stories from the day’s hunt. Tales are told of the animals seen and heard, including a few “almost” and “not quites.”
Past year’s hunts are relived, too. Then, as everyone starts to fade, plans are made for the next day’s hunt before hitting the sleeping bags.
There still is time in this year’s hunt. If I happen to fill my tag, I’ll certainly be thankful.
Thankful for the meat, but even more so, thankful for the time spent with family and friends. And whether or not I get an elk, this hunt will go down as one of the most memorable and enjoyable in a long time.
With elk bugling pretty much nonstop, along with the incredible weather, and the colors changing almost before our eyes, I sort of feel bad that everyone can’t be experiencing it, too.
The cooler fall temperatures and changing colors will be working their way down to the valleys. From what we are seeing in the mountains, fall should be arriving everywhere very soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.