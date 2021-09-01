I spent a few days in Oregon two weeks ago and I have seen our future. After shopping for some fishing and food supplies for fishing at Buoy 10, I discovered that Oregon no longer allows plastic bags for shoppers to carry their purchases out of the store.
As I understand it, we will no longer have plastic grocery bags in Washington coming up soon.
Not that I am a big fan of plastic bags. In fact, I am kind of glad Washington will be getting rid of them. When you see them blowing down the highway, hung up on roadside fences, or doing that just-under-the-surface float on a lake, you have to wonder why we can’t transport our groceries some other way.
I’ve never witnessed the massive balls of plastic bags that are said to be floating out in the Pacific, but I can tell you that more than a few times I have snagged a discarded plastic grocery bag on my lure when trolling around in one of the lakes in the region.
Frankly, I’ll be glad when they’re gone.
Oregon not only no longer provides plastic bags; they charge for a paper bag if you need one for your groceries. I can’t tell you if it was a nickel or a dime, it wasn’t much, but even for the few cents I paid, I would like to have gotten what I paid for.
With long lines waiting to check out at the big-name store in Warrenton, I decided to check out at one of the automated, do-it-yourself check-outs that we will all be having to use one of these days soon. I’m pretty much a dummy when it comes to technical stuff, but over time have become more comfortable with the automated stations. If it gets me out of the store sooner, I’m all for it.
What I really needed was some 16-year-old kid to bag my groceries.
I know, I know, heavy stuff on the bottom, chips and bread up top, so they don’t get squashed. That is what I was trying to do. And, after learning from the computer that there was a charge for the paper bag, I pushed the go button, grabbed my bag of groceries and watched as everything fell to the floor when my paid-for paper bag ripped nearly in two.
People stopped and looked at me like I was some kind of dolt, while I sheepishly looked around to see if there was some hidden camera TV show filming me, and the minor tantrum I had just thrown, after my bag of food and drinks tumbled out of the torn bag.
I guess I should have grabbed another nickel bag, but I didn’t want to have to go through the self-check again just to get one. Besides, I didn’t think my debit card would accept a charge for five cents. So, I gathered up my now squished bread, the bag of potato chip crumbles and other stuff, wrapped my cheap paper bag around the items and carried them out of the store in a ball under my arm like an old woman carrying a shih tzu.
Oregon has always been a bit ahead of Washington in such things related to the environment. They have a charge for pop and beer cans and bottles, but they also pay 10 cents apiece for them to be recycled. Someone could make a decent living around here just picking up the discarded cans and bottles.
And, although I thought this one was kind of stupid, for a long time when you purchased gas in Oregon you couldn’t pump it yourself. And, evidently, according to the kid at the gas pump in Biggs who confronted me one evening when I was pumping my gas, I could have been arrested for doing so. I told him I had been pumping my own gas for decades, and was quite good at it, but he just reiterated his offer to call the sheriff to help get it all sorted out.
I bought gas in Oregon two weeks ago, and it seems they have changed that law. Or maybe they had a lazy gas pumper at the place I stopped at, because I did it all by myself without confrontation.
And then there is Oregon’s law to pack your poop out. If you are anywhere in the wilds of Oregon, or at least fishing along a river in Oregon, and Mother Nature calls, you are required to do your business in a bag, (the one I was given was plastic and looked suspiciously like a grocery bag) and then you need to pack it out.
I felt bad for my friend Steve Fleming, who was rowing me and my sons Kyle and Kevin down the John Day River. He had to carry the doo-doo bag in a bucket right behind his seat all the way down the river. I offered to take a shovel and bury it, but he said that was against the law.
Evidently it is okay for bears to do it ... but not us humanoids.
I have seen our future, fellow Washingtonians. Word to the wise though, you might want to hang on to a few plastic grocery bags if the pack-your-poop-out law makes its way up here. Oh, and you’ll definitely want to triple bag it.