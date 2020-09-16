It is hard to watch our dogs grow old. I have two Labs, one is an energetic almost 5-year-old, a 12-year-old that seems to be getting older by the day.
Tessa, the older Lab, was going to be my next great hunter. I got her from my cousin, picked from a litter from his hard-hunting yellow Lab. As we all do when we buy a puppy, I was hoping Tessa would be strong and healthy into her golden years.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened.
Actually, Tessa was a good hunter. She still LOVES to hunt. But from early on she had some health issues.
When she was just a year old, she developed entropion, which is a problem with droopy eyelids. When she hunted all kinds of seeds and debris would collect in there and she would be miserable.
Fortunately, the entropion was corrected with surgery, which comes with its own issues, such as wearing one of those lampshade cones for about two weeks. If you have ever had a dog that has had to wear one of those things you know how funny, and dangerous they are. Tessa, forgetting she had it around her neck and head, would run into door jams, and table legs and people legs.
We got through that and for the next few years she was a more than competent hunter. She would retrieve well, and had a good nose for searching out pheasants and quail.
Then one day when we were pheasant hunting down in the Lower Valley, I shot a rooster that was just winged and the bird ran out of the field we were hunting and into an overgrown orchard. Tessa tracked the bird into the orchard where she was immediately attacked by two pit bulls.
Luckily, I got over to where the two dogs were tearing into Tessa quickly enough to help save her life, but they did some damage to one back legs.
Again, good veterinarian care got her back on her feet and before long she was hunting again. Within a short time, however, Tessa started to develop some serious issues with arthritis in her back-leg joints.
Did it develop from the attack? Who knows? But over time her knee joints have grown into gnarly balls full of arthritis that today makes it impossible for her to run, and difficult for her to walk.
A few years ago, at the early sign of the arthritis, my vet talked me into trying some stem cell therapy. The treatment was very new in dogs, and our vet had never done the procedure, but explained the vet world had been having some good success with dogs with arthritis.
He even offered to provide his services at no charge, if I would pay the fees for the genetics company to harvest the stem cells from the fat tissues that were sent to them from Tessa.
Long story short, after two fairly expensive treatments, the arthritis persisted, and, unfortunately, has only gotten worse.
It is sad to watch Tessa today, struggling to even try to keep up with our younger Lab. Just a few days ago, Bailey, the younger Lab, took off like a streak, after a grey digger or some other fun-to-chase creature, and seeing that, Tessa took off too. About half way across our little orchard though she stumbled and fell down.
That’s the first time I have seen her do that.
In the early days of the arthritis, Tessa would hunt with me, but after about a half day of hunting, she was pretty much done. And the next day she literally couldn’t get up and walk her legs hurt so badly.
But again, she loved to hunt so much, she would beg to go with me the next time I went. So, I would take her, and she would hunt and then she’d be hobbled for a few days.
Tessa has been totally retired from hunting for three years now. She just can’t make it. When Bailey and I load up to go, Tessa is right there, wanting to go too. Deep down she knows she can’t do it though. After we leave, my wife Terri will give Tessa a treat and she will be content to go to her comfy bed and wait for our return.
And when we do return, she will hobble out to the back of the truck and start sniffing to see if we brought anything home. When there is a pheasant or duck or quail, she will grab it and prance around like she just found it and is ready to retrieve it to me.
It brings a smile to my face, yet it is sad too. It just seems like a couple years ago Tessa was going strong, chasing pheasants and then pestering me to keep going if I stopped for a breather, or to chat with a buddy.
Yep, it is definitely hard to watch our dogs grow old. It happens way too fast.