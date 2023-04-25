Despite continual pestering by my black Lab Bailey, a pair of cottontail rabbits have moved onto our property.
I believe the bunnies live on the sage-covered bluff next to our small cherry orchard and they seem to enjoy feeding and lounging under the scattered evergreens we have around the place.
Bailey has quickly learned where all the cottontails’ favorite dining and loafing places are, and when we go on one of our frequent walks, she now makes a beeline for those spots, hoping to find her fast, furry friends.
Early on when Bailey would happen upon one of the rabbits, I worried she might catch it. Now, after a couple weeks of her chasing one or the other, I no longer worry about the bunnies.
They have about nine tricks they use to get her off the chase, and on open ground, they quickly leave her in the dust.
Bailey is seven now and has slowed somewhat as she has reached middle age. When she was one or two, I do believe the cottontails might have been in serious trouble.
That dog could fly. She was the fastest Lab I’ve ever had and she loved to run.
Thankfully, she’s slowed, which makes it safer for the rabbits (and gray diggers and rock chucks) and easier for me, and my aging body, to keep up with her in the field when she hits the hot scent of a pheasant.
I truly believe, while very serious business for Bailey, this has become a fun little game to the cottontails. I have watched them several times spin around a tree or two, losing Bailey at one or the other, and then run a bit farther only to stop and wait for the black dog to catch up.
When the bunnies finally tire of the game of catch-me-if-you-can, they grab another gear and bounce off into the sage brush and disappear.
When Bailey sees the rabbit really start running, she stops and just watches. She’s learned to conserve her energy, because it is no use trying. With age comes wisdom.
Over the years I have had a couple of Labrador retrievers that would point occasionally, but they weren’t bred to do so. Bailey is the first Lab I have had that has pointing in her bloodlines.
She will point quail and pheasants, when they hold, and she will point other living creatures as well.
Bailey takes her pointing very seriously and will hold forever. I’ve watched her hold point on some quail in a patch of brambles for five minutes.
She has now taken to pointing the cottontails. The bunnies never really seem to notice, although you know they see the black dog standing 20 feet away frozen like a statue.
I watched one cottontail the other night actually keep right on feeding as Bailey stood absolutely still, not 10 yards away. When the bunny would take a step or two to find another bite, Bailey would step closer and freeze again.
Finally, after growing weary of the dog interrupting its dinner, the bunny casually hopped off, which got Bailey to break her point and give chase. Around and under a tree the bunny ran with Bailey in hot pursuit.
Another lap around the tree was enough to shake the black dog off its tail and the bunny bounced away, looking for a quieter place to eat.
It is hard to know what dogs think, but I believe Bailey now thinks mostly about the rabbits. I will be watching television, or doing some writing, and she will come up to me and sit and stare at me.
That’s her way of telling me she wants to go out. Used to be going out was to potty.
Now it is to check the rabbit haunts. It seems she has bunnies on the brain.
I go out and watch because I am intrigued by all of this. Bailey has a one-track mind about finding the rabbits, yet the bunnies seem so nonchalant about the whole deal.
We do have great horned owls, and several other birds of prey around the area, so while I no longer am concerned Bailey might catch one of the bunnies, I hope the birds are as unsuccessful. The rabbits are fun to see, so I hope they stay around for a while.
The cottontails aren’t always out in the orchard, but they are there often enough that Bailey wants to go check on them several times a day. When she’s not napping, she is thinking about rabbits. Or so it seems.
Bailey’s daily game of chase the rabbit hasn’t seemed to dissuade the bouncing bunnies from coming into the orchard. It most likely keeps them in good practice for when ol’ wily coyote comes wandering through, which happens occasionally.
Who knows if the cottontails actually like the little game that has developed over the past couple of weeks.
I do know Bailey is enjoying it immensely.
