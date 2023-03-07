I received a postcard in the mail the other day and as I looked at it, I recognized the handwriting on the front.
My name and address on the somewhat flimsy postcard were written by me.
Whoa, I thought. Had I mailed something to myself from the future? Did I tell me to buy some unknown stock, or bet on the Mariners to win the 2023 World Series?
Then I looked at the sender’s address in the upper left in the corner. It was from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
I get several different things from the WDFW throughout the year, so I wasn’t surprised, but to have me address it for them, that was unusual.
When I turned the postcard over, it all became clear.
Last May, while fishing at the Wind River for spring chinook, I caught a nice salmon that, after a WDFW biologist checked the fish, it was determined it was tagged.
I’ve been with friends who have caught tagged salmon before, but I never had. It seems most of the fish they caught were tagged in the mid-Columbia, or maybe the Yakima or Wenatchee rivers. My spring salmon was going to be on a longer journey to get back home.
The chinook I caught was headed to Clearwater Hatchery, near Orofino, Idaho, and specifically to the Selway River, where it had been released as a smolt.
I looked it up and found out the Clearwater Fish Hatchery, and its four satellite facilities, comprise the largest hatchery complex constructed by the Army Corp of Engineers under the Lower Snake River Compensation Plan. The Lower Snake River Compensation Plan is a federal program created to provide mitigation for fish losses caused by the construction of the four lower Snake River dams.
There wasn’t a whole lot of other information about the fish on the postcard, other than it was 76 centimeters long, and it was four years old.
I thought we decided to not go with the metric system a long time ago. I remember in about the seventh grade, suddenly, we were all going to have to learn metric system.
It was a federal law or something. The teachers got all geared up for it, and then about halfway through the program, or maybe it was the next school year, it all went away.
I looked up the conversion of 76 centimeters to inches on the computer, because they must not have gotten to that before they pulled the plug in the seventh grade, and my fish was 29 and 59/64ths inches. I would have never figured that out.
Some fish that carry tracking devices have them in their belly. Others have a smaller tracking device implanted into their snout.
Mine was a snout fish, which required the fish biologist to take a large chunk out of the fish’s head to send to wherever they send these things. Good thing I took a photo of the fish first.
The tracking device implanted in the snout is called a coded wire tag. These, according to the internet, are used mainly on hatchery fish. The biologist ran an electronic wand over the salmon and discovered the tag.
Because I had forgotten about the fish with the wire tag in its nose, I went through my phone photos and found the fish I caught on May 10, the day the postcard said I caught it. It was a nice spring salmon, of maybe 10 or 11 pounds.
Spring salmon are arguably the finest eating salmon around, and because this fish was traveling farther up the river system, into the Snake and ultimately the Clearwater, it must have tasted particularly good.
Fish making longer runs back to their home waters usually contain more fat, and that is what makes spring salmon so tasty. Fortunately, I caught several nice spring salmon last year, and that one was just one of many, but I don’t remember any one piece tasting better than the other.
The spring salmon fishing season is open now in the lower Columbia River, and will open on March 16 at Drano Lake and the Wind River. The main Columbia above Bonneville Dam will open on April 1.
But with less than 10 chinook counted coming up through the fish ladders at Bonneville so far this year, the best fishing will be weeks away.
The runs for the Columbia, Snake and several tributaries are predicted to be mostly above last year’s projections, which is good. And, with around 70% of last year’s run made up by four-year-old fish, there is hope that a larger portion of this year’s run will include five-year-old salmon, which can run from 15 to 25 pounds in weight.
Don’t ask me what that would be in kilograms, or centimeters.
It was interesting to find out at least a little bit about the fish I didn’t remember catching last May. But it fires me up for the upcoming season.
I appreciate the WDFW, Idaho Fish and Wildlife, and me, sending the postcard.
