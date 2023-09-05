It may not break any records, but the run of fall chinook salmon now making its way up the Columbia River is coming like gangbusters.
Last week, the daily count jumped to over 10,000 adult chinook salmon coming through the ladders at Bonneville Dam.
On Sept. 1, the adult chinook salmon count exploded to 41,510. That is rarified air, er, water.
Numbers like that haven’t been seen since 2015 when the 40,000 number was surpassed two days in a row in mid-September.
And the big chinook keep on coming. The counts continue to break the 10,000 mark, and as of Sept. 3, over 224,700 adult chinook salmon had made it up over Bonneville Dam.
This year’s forecast for fall chinook salmon over Bonneville is 470,700, so we have a ways to go. Normally the halfway point of the run is Sept. 9, so it is looking good.
By the way, the prediction for upriver bright chinook salmon over Bonneville is 272,400. Confusing, yes?
The other fall chinook that are counted in the daily numbers are tule salmon, which are less desirable to anglers because the quality of their meat is poor. The upriver brights are the fish most anglers are hoping to catch.
And they are catching them. Last week at popular fishing holes on the mid-Columbia, the bite perked up quite nicely with the big bump in salmon over Bonneville.
With water temperatures cooling and even more fish coming, the fishing should be very good at Drano Lake, and at the mouth of the Klickitat and Deschutes Rivers in the days ahead.
The bulk of those fish, specifically the upriver brights, are headed to the Hanford Reach stretch of the Columbia River, but some of those fish will go up the Klickitat River, others will come up the Yakima, and some will go on up the Snake River.
The fall run of upriver bright chinook is the Columbia River’s biggest run of naturally spawning salmon, with fish arriving as early as late August. Most of the fish, however, arrive in the Hanford Reach and the waters below Priest Rapids Dam in the later part of September and early October.
And, while the fishing may not be as good as it is in late September, it is not uncommon for anglers to catch one or two of the big, bright salmon this time of year.
One area worth trying soon is located above the Tri-Cities. It is the stretch of the Columbia known as White Bluffs.
Either by boating up from Richland, or taking a rough road into a single boat launch where the old ferry used to cross the river at White Bluffs, anglers will troll in the deeper holding holes in that part of the Columbia.
Later in September, as the fish continue to move upriver, anglers start concentrating on one of the most popular holes on the river called the “Hog Hole.” This hole sits just above the Vernita Bridge and is a deep slot that runs for a couple of hundred yards right down the middle of the river.
It seems on different days, different lures and techniques will work, so be prepared to try several different riggings until you find what the fish want.
It is recommended anglers keep an eye on their depthfinder in any of these locations because the depths are constantly changing. A few feet off the bottom is normally where you want your lure or bait to be, so watch the depths and adjust accordingly.
Flows at the dams can change the water levels drastically, especially on the weekends on the river below Priest Rapids Dam, so you have to really watch the water. In a matter of minutes, it can go from normal to up in the trees.
More than one angler has found his pickup sitting in knee deep water, where just an hour or so before it was high and dry.
By the way, a nice run of coho salmon on the Columbia is taking shape. It seems a bit early, but through Sept. 3, some 32,894 coho had climbed the fish ladders at Bonneville.
Last year at this time the run count of coho over Bonneville was 17,709.
The forecast for coho on the Columbia this year is 809,500, which would be less than last year’s actual run of 876,400, so maybe the fish are just returning early.
Still, it is a good sign to see them coming in numbers well ahead of last year, and it gives anglers more opportunities to catch a nice fish or two for the grill.
A good run of upriver bright chinook salmon, along with what should be a very good run of coho salmon, is headed our way. They are blasting over the dams by the tens of thousands. Now is the time to get out after them.
