Hey elk hunters. You’re up!
This weekend marks the opener of one of the most anticipated hunting seasons of the year. The nine-day general elk season runs this Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 6.
And, looking at the weather change we’ve been experiencing, the timing might be just right.
The past two months the big game archery, muzzleloader, and most recently, the modern rifle deer seasons were plagued by unseasonably warm temperatures, and incredibly dry, noisy hunting conditions.
Cooler temperatures, a good rain, plus some snow in the higher elevations makes it feel more like elk season. It should help the hunting at least a bit.
The other reason for some cautious optimism is the Yakima elk herd has reportedly grown by some 3,000 animals. The hunting prospects report put out by the Department of Fish and Wildlife says the population surveys done this past winter showed a nice increase in the herd size, although some biologists within the WDFW were questioning the accuracy of the survey based on the fact that hunter success has pretty much been stagnant over the past several years.
If the survey numbers, which also showed that calf recruitment had increased, are correct, there is a likelihood that there will be more legal spike bulls out there for the hunters when the season begins.
In all, the Yakima elk herd population is thought to be at about 11,000 animals. However, they are spread out over fifty square miles from the sagebrush to timberline, which makes finding a legal bull all the more challenging.
The WDFW reports there are 900,000 acres of public land in which to hunt in the Yakima region, giving hunters plenty of opportunities to hike and hunt for elk. Still, depending where you hunt, some places can be crowded come Saturday morning.
The Colockum elk herd in Kittitas County was not surveyed this past winter, but the population in that herd is estimated to be holding steady with about 4,000 animals residing in the area north of Ellensburg.
Hunters are reminded that in some units in Kittitas County, the regulations require that only bulls with two single pointed antlers, called true spikes, are legal to shoot. It is best to always double check the regulations in the areas you are planning to hunt to make sure you are legal.
Based on post-hunt reports from the past three years, elk hunters in District 8 were successful about four percent of the time. An average of 16,400 hunters hunted in Yakima and Kittitas Counties during the various elk seasons when 531 bull elk, and another 198 antlerless elk, were taken by hunters.
Most of the bull elk were spikes. Antlerless elk tags, along with “any bull” elk tags, are allocated to hunters through a special drawing held in advance of the hunting seasons.
The numbers reported are made up of all hunters participating in all the archery, muzzleloader and modern rifle seasons including special hunts.
Based on that, even with the possible increase in the herd numbers, the chances of enjoying some excellent elk venison this winter are fairly small.
That won’t stop the diehard hunters, who know hunting the elk is about more than just notching a tag.
Elk hunting is an experience. It is a ritual. It is a tradition that has been passed down for generations.
Even though the opening of the season is still a few days away, chances are there are already dozens of elk camps set up around the region. Many are set up in the same place they have been for years, maybe even decades, and they will be inhabited by the same group of hunters who have been coming for years.
If camps aren’t already set, surely everything needed for establishing a comfortable abode for a nine-day stay is loaded up and ready to go. Starting Thursday morning there will be a constant string of campers, trailers, and motorhomes heading west up State Routes 12 and 410, each one with a camping spot in mind.
The week of Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 has been circled on calendars for months. Vacations at work were requested for these dates last January, and family members have been reminded that no weddings, and hopefully no births, should be planned for this time period.
If they are, well, there might be some hurt feelings one way or the other when not everyone invited shows up. Family feuds have begun over less.
Deer hunters are serious. Elk hunters are fanatics.
Veteran elk hunters know the key to success is to get out there, away from the roads and the crowds. Burning some boot leather is the key.
And with hundreds of thousands of acres in which to roam, getting away is definitely possible.
Still, a few elk will end up on the meat pole that were taken by hunters driving the miles of forest service roads. It happens every year.
Elk hunting season is nigh. For the thousands of hunters who enjoy this, the most popular season of the year, it can’t get here soon enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.