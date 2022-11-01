Fishing for fall chinook salmon is basically over for the year, but if you follow some of the fishing guides on Facebook, you know that there are still some salmon to be caught in the days and weeks ahead.
Thanks to a nice run of coho salmon returning to some tributaries on the Columbia, there has been, and should continue to be, a great chance of catching a bright coho or two.
As of Sunday, some 163,000 adult coho had climbed the ladders at Bonneville and many of those are destined for the Klickitat River. That many coho means the moons have aligned, and conditions are good for the popular salmon species.
They have had good spawning conditions. They have had good spring flows to get the smolts out to the ocean.
They have somehow escaped birds and fish that prey on them when they are little. And they have avoided the predatory fish and mammals in the ocean.
Finally, three or four years after hatching in the streams that feed the Columbia, or in the hatcheries that help enhance the populations, the coho have returned in good numbers. That means some great fishing opportunities for us here in the Northwest.
Coho are prized for their firm, delicious meat, and they are definitely hard fighters, making them a challenge and a blast to catch. This year two adult coho are allowed per angler per day, and many of the fish being caught are weighing in at over ten pounds.
While some anglers will anchor near the buoy marker at the mouth of the Klickitat and throw spinners, most of the fish are now being caught by trollers, working the stretch of the Columbia right out in front of the mouth.
Back several years ago almost all of the coho caught by trollers in that part of the river were taken on diving, wiggling plugs. The old-style Wiggle Warts were popular then.
They will still catch fish. As will smaller-sized Mag Lips. Bright colors like fluorescent pink, orange, red and fire tiger are the preferred plug colors.
While plugs will still work, most of the coho caught now are taken by anglers trolling a flasher and a prawn spinner. Some anglers use a Fish Flash for their attractor, but most will use an 11-inch Pro Troll rotating flasher ahead of the spinner and bait.
Colorado style spinner blades in bright colors including chartreuse, lime green, red and white, and pink are all good. The best blade sizes are 3.5, 4 and 4.5.
A double hook set up, with the red-dyed prawn or coon shrimp hooked to the front hook, finishes up the rigging. Then weight is added on a slider, a foot or more above the flasher, and you are ready to fish.
In the past we have used a four-ounce lead weight on the dropper, but depending on water flow and the depth of the part of the river you are fishing, more weight may be needed.
Trolling speed doesn’t seem to matter too much. We have had pretty good luck trolling at speeds from 1.5 to 2 miles per hour, but some boats will troll faster and they will catch fish, too.
Frankly, I think there are just so many fish holding at the mouth of the Klickitat right now, speed doesn’t matter that much. The last time I was there we caught most of our fish trolling upriver, but when the boat traffic allowed, we would troll downriver too, and we caught fish going both directions.
Fishing for coho can be good up into the Klickitat River. When the spirit and river conditions move them, the coho will migrate up into the river, giving anglers a shot at them there as well.
Trolling plugs in some of the deeper slots on the lower Klickitat can be very productive at times and others do well drifting or floating eggs below a bobber in some of the deeper holes.
Another technique that has been productive this year is to tie up to a tree near a deeper hole, or hover with an electric motor, and throw twitching jigs. The big, colorful, feathery jigs seem to be hard to resist for the coho.
Boaters should definitely use caution when motoring up into the mouth of the Klickitat from the Columbia as it can get very shallow there. More than one boat has ended up stuck in the shallow sands that run along the entrance.
Oh, and chances are you won’t have the fishing to yourselves. This past weekend over a hundred boats were counted there.
Again, there is plenty of chatter on social media about the fishing at the mouth of the Klickitat, so the word is out about the good fishing there.
Many are now calling it the coho rodeo.
The coho are still climbing the ladders at Bonneville at over a thousand a day, so the catching should stay good for a while. Some years it can be good clear until Thanksgiving.
This might be one of those years.
If you don’t mind a crowd, now’s the time to get down there and jump in on the coho rodeo.
